Meet Woody: A massive malamute serving up weight-loss inspiration for the new year

If you're looking for inspiration to meet your New Year's resolution to trim the fat, look no further.

Woody, a decidedly massive Alaskan malamute, has met his 2020 weight-loss goals.

He once weighed double what he should have, tipping the scales 210 pounds of fur and fat.

In five months, the chonky canine shed 53 pounds, found a new passion for exercise, and gained thousands of adoring fans on social media.

"He is doing fabulous," said Pam Heggie, Woody's Edmonton foster mom. "He is just the funniest dog. He thinks he's little, number one, and he's not.

"Even when he's a good weight, he's still going to be a very big dog. But he's very chatty, very demanding. There's no skipping walks or anything like that. Not in Woody's world."

Woody's weight loss secret? A regimen of vigorous walks and portion-controlled, diet-brand kibble. The only treats he receives are fresh fruits and vegetables like blueberries, pumpkin and carrots.

He attends regular weigh-ins at the veterinary clinic, and when it comes to exercise there are no cheat days.

"It is extremely rare that we miss a day of walking at the dog park," Heggie said.

"He's actually got good endurance now. He ran away the other day and went really far. He was missing for about an hour and a half because he is extremely stubborn and he saw a moose."

Chasing an ungulate is not Woody's first misadventure. The dog was found in June struggling to stay afloat in a muddy creek in Coaldale, east of Lethbridge.

Soon after, the abandoned dog was transferred into the care of Edmonton-based Misfits of Alberta Animal Rescue.

That's when Heggie got the call. The nurse and veteran dog foster mom is considered somewhat of an expert in corpulent canines.

She previously saved a rotund golden retriever from certain death. Her first rescue pup, Kai, initially tipped scales at 173 pounds and was nearly put down by his previous owners.

Heggie dutifully chronicled the animal's weight loss journey online and helped the beast shed more than 100 pounds, while endearing him to thousands of social media followers.

Woody still has about 40 more pounds to lose, but Heggie is hopeful he will make the perfect companion for an Alberta family.

She hopes to find him a country home early in the new year.

Seeing Woody go will be bittersweet. Her daily walks with Woody have become a welcome routine for her, too.

"It's been a tough year for a lot of people. So even just for mental health, it's been really good to have to get out every day and go for a walk and, you know, enjoy the small things. Because this year has been full of only getting to enjoy the small things."

"It keeps me motivated. I can't say no to that little face."

Heggie is sure humans have something to learn from dogs.

"They're so willing. I think that's the most amazing part about them," she said. "They don't get down.

"They get up every day. They're happy to go to the park. And it has to be hard work. It can't be a breeze for them, but they're just so happy and willing to do it. We all could learn a little bit about that."