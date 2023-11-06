Meet the Woman Brad Pitt Has Been Secretly Dating for Over Year

Just weeks after Brad Pitt was rumored to be seeing Emily Ratajkowski (who went on to reportedly date Pete Davidson for a couple weeks), the 59-year-old actor seems to have a different new woman in his life. The Daily Mail ran photos of Pitt at a Bono concert on Nov. 13 with Ines de Ramon, a 32-year-old Swiss jewelry professional. The Daily Mail claimed it was informed by sources that de Ramon was part of Pitt’s team. People, meanwhile, reported that de Ramon works for the jewelry brand Anita Ko. Her LinkedIn lists her position as vice president of the company.

In photos, Pitt appeared putting his arms on de Ramon, and introduced her to his friends there, including Cindy Crawford. De Ramon is recently single herself, having separated from her husband, Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley, in September 2022.

Alberto E. Rodriguez - Getty Images

Reports on her relationship status with Pitt were initially a little conflicting, with People reporting them as dating and E! reporting they’re just friends. People described de Ramon as Pitt’s “girlfriend” in a report published on December 16, and the two were then seen together getting out of a car in Hollywood on Pitt’s 59th birthday on December 18, 2022.

New Year's Eve made it clear though: Pitt and de Ramon are dating and rung in the New Year on vacation in Cabo. On January 3, 2023, Page Six ran paparazzi photos of the two topless on their trip. The couple went on to celebrate their one-year anniversary in September 2023.

So, who is de Ramon? Here, the essentials and all the details on her connection to Pitt.

De Ramon and Pitt first sparked dating rumors in November 2022 when they attended a concert together.

While neither de Ramon nor Pitt have commented on reports that they’re dating, The Daily Mail ran photos of them at a Bono concert together on November 13. The outlet reported they arrived together in Pitt’s Tesla at 8 P.M. They left separately, de Ramon in Pitt’s bodyguard’s SUV and Pitt in his Tesla.

On November 16, 2022, a source told People that the two have been secretly dating for months.

Interestingly, the source was indicated as close to de Ramon rather than Pitt. The source said, “[they] have been dating for a few months,” and that “Brad is really into” de Ramon. “They met through a mutual friend. She is very nice.”

Story continues

A second source, this one close to Pitt, confirmed they were dating, but casually. “[They] recently started dating. [But] it’s not an exclusive relationship. Ines is cute, fun and energetic. She has a great personality. Brad enjoys spending time with her,” the source said.

A source told E! that same day, meanwhile, that Ines is “a friend of his.” Of the dating rumors, the source added, “This has been assumed in the past and has been wrong.” Hmm...

De Ramon and Pitt were seen being affectionate at the Babylon premiere after party.

People reported on December 16 that de Ramon and Pitt were acting particularly coupley at the after party for the Los Angeles premiere of his film Babylon the night before. The two were seen “mingling with guests, occasionally with their arms around each other,” the outlet wrote. It marks the two's first big public sighting together since dating reports broke in November.

De Ramon and Pitt rung in the New Year together while on vacation in Cabo.

De Ramon and Pitt ended 2022 together—and gave the public definitive proof they're a couple in vacation photos of them lounging pool-side, topless together. De Ramon's back was turned to the camera while Pitt sat next to her, both sitting, talking, and reading by the water. No one else appeared around them in shots taken. Page Six ran the pictures here.

People also reported that the two spent New Year's Eve together in Cabo days before Page Six published photos. A source told People on January 2, “They are dating and having fun. They have a good thing going on. There is no stress. Brad is enjoying it.”

“[He] is not seeing anyone else right now,” the source added, suggesting that things may be becoming a little more serious. “He is spending more time with Ines. He is very happy.”

A few days after their vacation, a source told ET that the new couple are “excited about where things are headed.”

They continued, “Ines took a bunch of time off from work during the holidays to celebrate with Brad and spend New Year's Eve with him. They had a great time in Cabo just relaxing and having fun together.”

“They're a great match and have a good thing going,” they added. “They have a lot in common and Brad likes how chill and low-key Ines is. They're excited about where things are headed.”

De Ramon separated from her husband Paul Wesley in September 2022. He filed for divorce February 2023.

Pitt isn’t the only actor that de Ramon has been with. De Ramon and The Vampire Diaries’ Paul Wesley announced their separation after three years of marriage in September 2022. Wesley and de Ramon were first romantically linked in July 2018.

A rep for the couple told People in September that “they have separated” and have been living apart for several months. “The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago. They request privacy at this time,” the rep added.

On Friday, February 17, Wesley filed for divorce in Los Angeles listing the reason for their split as “irreconcilable differences,” according to People. The divorce petition says that the former couple's assets split will be decided at “trial or by stipulation.”

Daily Mail reported in February 2023 that she and Pitt “are quite serious” and have bonded over their divorces.

Following news that Pitt sent de Ramon flowers from afar for Valentine's Day, a source, identified as a “close friend” of Pitt, spoke to Daily Mail in late February about the two's connection. They have supported each other through their divorces. “Ines does the same for Brad who is unfortunately still dealing with his messy divorce from Angie,” the source said. “They actually bonded over their divorces and are quite serious. She has met most of his kids.”

The source claimed that Pitt's romance with de Ramon has been very different from his previous. “She is zero drama and very low-key,” the source said. That source also said that he doesn't care about how Jolie or de Ramon's ex Paul Wesley see their romance. “He especially doesn't give a damn what Angie thinks,” the source said. “In fact he wants her to know that he is happy with someone else. Brad does not care what Paul thinks of him, nor what Paul thinks of him dating Ines. Even though Paul is out of the picture, Brad and Ines are going to continue keeping it on the DL.”

In September 2023, a source told Us Weekly that the couple is going strong a year in, although she hasn’t met Pitt’s children.

Pitt and de Ramon celebrated their one-year anniversary in September 2023, with a source speaking about their relationship in detail to Us Weekly. “[Their] relationship is stronger than ever,” the source said. “[They] spend almost all their free time together.” That source noted de Ramon is close to Pitt’s friends, too.

“Brad still hasn’t introduced his kids to Ines,” the source said. “It’s not that he doesn’t love Ines, it’s just that he wants to ensure this relationship is going the distance before he takes that major step.”

“He’s dated a few women over the years but hasn’t introduced any of his children to them,” the source added. Pitt is “happy” with his and de Ramon’s current status. “[He] isn’t in a rush to push things unless it unfolds organically.”

De Ramon speaks five languages.

De Ramon is a graduate of the University of Geneva, earning her bachelor’s in business administration. Her LinkedIn indicates that she speaks five languages, with French, English, and Spanish indicated at a bilingual or native proficiency, and German and Italian listed at a professional working proficiency. Prior to working at Anita Ko in Los Angeles, de Ramon spent four years working in the retail department of jewelry company de GRISOGONO.

De Ramon’s Instagram is currently private.

Following news that she and Pitt may be dating, de Ramon appeared to set her Instagram to private. De Ramon has appeared before on Wesley’s Vampire Diaries co-star Nina Dobrev’s Instagram when she and Wesley were still together.

One photo of her remains on her ex-husband’s Instagram too:

De Ramon has managed to keep public information about herself very limited, despite her marriage to Wesley and current rumored ties to one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Pitt is likely to guard details of their relationship too, should it continue or become more serious, as the actor has not spoken much about any particular woman he has dated following his 2016 divorce from Angelina Jolie.

Pitt reportedly sent her flowers for Valentine's Day 2023.

Tuesday, February 14, was of course Valentine's Day, and de Ramon, was spotted in Los Angeles carrying an oversized bouquet of pink peonies, according to the Daily Mail. A source told People that the flowers were from Pitt, a romantic gesture for the holiday.

Pitt was in New York City for Valentine's Day, filming his latest movie Wolves.

Pitt and de Ramon were seen having a romantic dinner in Paris later in February 2023.

On Friday, February 24, Pitt and de Ramon were seen together in Paris at Fouquet’s on the Champs-Élysées, seated next to each other amongst a larger group. The short clip was shared by the publication Paris Match on Twitter. In the clip, de Ramon is wearing a shimmering spaghetti strap silver dress and Pitt was in a black tuxedo.

Exclusif: Brad Pitt et sa petite amie Inès de Ramon au Fouquet’s des Champs Élysées, après la cérémonie des César. #Cesar2023 #bradpitt pic.twitter.com/QZB6N72kxE — Paris Match (@ParisMatch) February 25, 2023

The actor was in Paris for the 48th César Film Awards, where he was tasked with presenting Fight Club director David Fincher with an honorary award. A source told People the couple did not travel to France together, but arrived separately a day apart.

They spent the summer of 2023 together and are “very into each other.”

A source told People on Thursday, July 27, that things are “going very strong” for the couple and “they are doing great.”

The actor has been in Europe filming a movie, but production was put on hold following the SAG-AFTRA strike. She has managed to see him throughout the season and filming.

“The two have been spending a lot of time together this summer as they truly enjoy each other’s company and are very into each other,” the insider said. “It’s apparent to anyone who sees them together.”

De Ramon has also been visiting the Château Miraval which Pitt and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie have been contesting one another over in court.

“He still keeps a residence at Château Miraval and has been spending a lot of time there and elsewhere in Europe,” the source explained. “And Ines has been flying in to see him several times.”

In August, she appeared to wear a tribute to him.

On Wednesday, August 23, de Ramon was photographed wearing a “B” pendant necklace which some are connecting to her rumored beau. The jewelry designer was drinking a green smoothie and walking her dog in black athletic wear. The pair are coming up on a year of dating, but a source told ET a few days after the necklace sighting that they are “happy being low-key.”

“Brad and Ines are still seeing each other and having fun,” the insider said. “They enjoy each other’s company and have similar interests. They’re both creative, like to travel, and are happy being low-key. Things are good between them, but Brad isn't rushing anything.”

They added, “Brad is very careful and intentional about who he dates. He likes to ease into things and let things grow naturally.”

Pitt took de Ramon as his date to the LACMA Gala in November.

While Pitt and de Ramon did not make a red carpet appearance at the LACMA Gala on November 4, two sources confirmed to People they attended the event together and were spotted side-by-side inside. One source said, “They were super loving. Laughing and joking with everyone around them. They seemed to be having a good time.”

You Might Also Like