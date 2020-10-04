Meet the woman behind NASCAR who’s pushing the sport into its next era

This year in NASCAR has been unlike any other. From the pandemic to the Confederate flag ban to global NBA icon Michael Jordan announcing his entry into the sport, the world of stock-car racing will never be the same after 2020.

But for Jill Gregory, one of NASCAR’s highest ranked executives, change has been a long time coming.

Since her arrival in 2007, Gregory has embraced a growing leadership role at NASCAR, in which her ambitious work ethic and progressive vision as chief marketing officer has permeated all facets of the sport to guide it into its next era — an era that will see more diverse faces, voices and ideas.

“Jill has demonstrated a bold vision in evolving our marketing,” a statement from NASCAR president Steve Phelps said. “And is very aggressive in pursuit of new ways to engage and grow the NASCAR fan base.”

Around the same time The Observer received Phelps’ statement, NASCAR released its 2021 schedule, which incorporates the greatest number of new tracks since 1969. Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s chief racing development officer, called it a “bold step” toward evolving and building the schedule with fans in mind. In fact, O’Donnell and NASCAR vice president Ben Kennedy used the word “bold” 12 times when referring to next year’s schedule.

So let’s be clear: The future of NASCAR — in its own words — is bold. So too is Gregory’s vision.

When asked why she thought Phelps tapped her to join the sport in a transition from her executive role at Bank of America, Gregory’s answer fell in line with what others said about her: “The interest in innovation and trying something different,” she said.

And when asked why she has stayed in the sport for over a decade, becoming the first female CMO in NASCAR history in 2016, as a Northern California native with no NASCAR roots, Gregory answered it was a combination of the close-knit nature of the industry, the unique racetrack experience and the sport’s emphasis on branding and partnership opportunities.

“And then for me, personally,” Gregory added. “The ability for me to continue to affect change has been the thing that’s kept me at NASCAR for probably longer than I might have expected.

“Each time we go through a transition or there’s a new opportunity, really, I feel like I’ve had the ability to affect change and direct us in a place or bring NASCAR along in a growth path that has been really rewarding.”

INFLUENCER INFUSION

From her entry into the sport, growth has been her goal, but there has been no clear route to success in transforming the NASCAR brand, long known as an exclusively Southern sport and sanctuary for the “Good Ol’ Boys,” to a body simultaneously recognizable for its diverse faces.

Certain marketing efforts, while bold, have been met with some level of criticism. For example, Gregory oversees NASCAR’s social and digital marketing team, which recently released a video campaign for the 2020 playoffs. The first video in the series features entertainer Mario Lopez explaining the playoff structure by using the game of bocce as a metaphor.

“I know how the playoffs work already, but now I’m confused,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

When asked about the mixed responses, Gregory countered that the video series was experimental and its target audience was not NASCAR’s core fans. Gregory said her team was well aware its existing fans know how the playoffs work.

“It was meant to be a fun way to kind of create some buzz — good, bad or indifferent — to get more eyeballs on the sport,” Gregory said.

The idea developed as NASCAR became aware of an unprecedented number of influencers and professional athletes, such as Alvin Kamara, LeBron James and Bernard Pollard Jr., engaging with NASCAR for the first time this summer following the sanctioning body’s ban of the Confederate flag and the outspoken role driver Bubba Wallace, the only African-American driver in the Cup Series, embraced amid nationwide protests against racial injustice.

Gregory said the campaign was intended to serve as an introduction to NASCAR for new fans with explainers from recognizable celebrity figures, especially since viewership trends have indicated that ethnically diverse audiences have increased their engagement with NASCAR this year. Former NFL running back LaDanian Tomlinson, for example, was featured in another video on Facebook as a preview for the race at Bristol.

