Meet Wimbledon's unsung heroes who are battling for survival amid rise of the robots

Tom Cary
·5 min read
Meet Wimbledon's unsung heroes who are battling for survival amid rise of the robots - HEATHCLIFF O'MALLEY/TELEGRAPH
Meet Wimbledon's unsung heroes who are battling for survival amid rise of the robots - HEATHCLIFF O'MALLEY/TELEGRAPH

When Nick Kyrgios unleashed that verbal tirade at a poor lineswoman last week, accusing her of being a “snitch” for having the gall to inform the chair umpire of something she had heard during the course of his chunterings, the Australian may not have realised that she had no choice in the matter. Once she heard what she did, she was obliged to act. Her own match grading depended on speaking up.

“A lot of people don’t realise that we are not only the eyes but the ears of the chair umpire,” explains Padraig O’Sullivan, a 45-year-old line judge officiating in his 10th Wimbledon Championships.

“We are a team. A line umpire’s primary job, of course, is to call whether the ball is in or out. But if we hear something untoward – an obscenity, or coaching from the stands, or whatever it might be – there’s a clear code of conduct we must follow.”

O’Sullivan is an “L1S”: the highest grade of line umpire in the Lawn Tennis Association system. And as he explains the pathway to me - “everyone starts at L4,” he says, “then L4S [the “S” denoting that you are allowed to call service lines, which are deemed to be more difficult], then L3, L3S, and so on” – it rapidly becomes clear this is a niche world most casual fans know next to nothing about.

A small army of line umpires scuttle about SW19 during the Wimbledon fortnight, in teams of seven, decked out in their Polo Ralph Lauren gear. And they are part of the background furniture. But we usually hear very little from or about them.

Every so often, as with ball boys and girls, one is bopped on the head by a John Isner Exocet and presented with a bouquet of flowers, or carried out after fainting in the heat, or screamed at by an angry Australian. But generally they are seen and not heard. That is how it should be, says Samantha Conlon, an “L4” officiating at her first Wimbledon. “If you come off court and no one noticed you were there, you did the perfect job,” she says.

Conlon, who is in her late twenties, is like most junior line umpires in that she does this in her spare time. Her day job is as a senior parliamentary assistant and chief of staff to an MP. She is a line umpire at weekends and in her holidays. Conlon is also working her way up the chair umpire pathway. “For chairing, I’m a U2,” she says. “There’s U3, U2, U1. Then bronze, silver and gold.”

“I was a U2 as well,” O’Sullivan says. “But it was difficult to do both and I wanted to concentrate on getting my line grade to the top so that I could get the opportunities that I’ve had.” As an L1S, he gets invited to international tournaments and other slams such as the US Open.

Line judges have a key role at the Championships - REUTERS
Line judges have a key role at the Championships - REUTERS

O’Sullivan (who reckons he is one of “around 50 L1Ss” at Wimbledon this year and who has officiated in four singles finals in his career) and Conlon (who will be confined to the outside courts for her first year) believe human umpiring is crucial to the future of tennis.

The Hawk-Eye Live system, which began in 2017, meant line judges were for the first time replaced entirely by technology. Since 2020, various ATP events and the Australian and US Opens have followed suit.

Covid accelerated the transition, with tournaments attempting to restrict the number of people on court. But since the lifting of bans, these tournaments have not brought back the same level of line judges. Some are looking to eradicate them entirely. Line umpires are facing an existential threat.

The All England Club has stuck with tradition and said it will not be replacing line judges at the Championships. O’Sullivan, who officiated at Surbiton, Queen’s and Roehampton, believes it is right to do so.

He points out that line umpires are incredibly well trained. It takes years of lower-ranked events, online modules and mentoring to reach this level, with the LTA’s pathway one of the world’s best.

'It's not all about the slams'

“We have put a lot of time into honing the skills of being on-court officials,” he says. “We aren’t paid a huge amount – a bit at grand slams – but as a community we believe we’re a skilled labour force. When we go out on court we’re not volunteers who just turned up for this tournament.”

Conlon, who grew up playing tennis at the same Bromley club as Emma Raducanu, agrees. She adds that even if Hawk-Eye is more accurate and – once installed – cheaper to run, there is a big world of tennis out there.

“It’s not all about the slams,” she says. “What about grass-roots tennis? I do a lot of vision-impaired and deaf tournaments, for instance, which I love. Or the junior nationals, which I did recently.

“Big venues can afford to install Hawk-Eye but the majority of lower-grade tournaments can’t. So it’s about consistency. For lower-ranked players, getting them used to umpires. And for officials, honing their skills.”

“It’s also important for developing the best chair umpires,” she adds.

Human fallibility is also part of the fun. Mistakes, overrules, line challenges. Who would the modern-day John McEnroes scream at if everything was done by robots?

“It’s always been there,” O’Sullivan says. “If you take that away and you replace it with technology, it might be more accurate but it kind of takes away that element of entertainment, of suspense. Tennis would be far poorer without line umpires.”

Polo Ralph Lauren is official outfitter to the Wimbledon Championships

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Sabres re-sign goalie Craig Anderson to 1-year contract

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Goalie Craig Anderson is putting off retirement for now, returning to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday for a one-year contract. The 41-year-old Anderson also played for Buffalo last season, going 17-12-2 and leading the team in wins despite missing a lengthy stretch with a neck injury. The Illinois native has 308 career victories, ranking fifth among American-born goalies, heading into his 20th NHL season. Citing family and health, Anderson was uncertain about his future follo

  • Joy Drop: Reasons to smile on this Canada Day

    THE LONG WEEKEND IS HERE! Friends, here are some beautiful things to get you smiling as you head into a lovely long weekend. For starters, I would be remiss if I didn't mention that one of the happiest moments for me this week was watching Nazem Kadri hoist the Stanley Cup after the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in the series final. I was so moved by this moment I wrote about it. There are ways in which sport advances necessary conversations in wider society and there are a

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • Dodgers go deep 3 times in 7-2 win over Padres

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman has been a consistent hitter in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The All-Star first baseman though was lacking in the power department for most of the season. That hasn't been the case over the past three weeks. Freeman hit his sixth home run since June 11 during the first inning of Saturday's game against San Diego. It was part of a three-homer barrage during a seven-pitch span in the inning as the Dodgers continued their dominance of the Padres

  • Vancouver Canucks ink Brock Boeser to three-year, US$19.95-million contract

    VANCOUVER — After a difficult year, Brock Boeser has committed to sticking with the Vancouver Canucks. The club announced Friday it has signed a three-year contract worth US$6.65 million per season with the 25-year-old right-winger. The agreement means Boeser, a restricted free agent, and the Canucks will avoid arbitration. "We wanted to keep Brock. Brock is a big part of this franchise moving forward," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin told reporters on a video call Friday. Boeser, who hail

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Wisdom's slam, 6 RBIs lift Cubs over Reds 15-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 Thursday night. The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel. “It’s contagious, in a w

  • Shane Wright poised to take next step on long road at NHL draft

    Shane Wright was doing his best to stay in shape. He also figured it was time to branch out in the face of so much downtime. As the COVID-19 pandemic chipped away and eventually stole his entire 2020-21 season, the teenage hockey star was home in Burlington, Ont., working on his strength, speed and skating — at least as much as was allowed against the backdrop of strict health and safety restrictions. Between those long, lonely workouts sessions, Wright also picked up a hobby in the family's two

  • Semien, Gray send Rangers to 8-3 win over struggling Royals

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Marcus Semien homered and drove in four runs, Jon Gray pitched seven effective innings and the Texas Rangers beat the Kansas City Royals 8-3 on Tuesday night. Corey Seager hit a two-run double as the Rangers handed last-place Kansas City its fourth consecutive defeat. They've outscored the Royals 18-7 in the first two games of the series. Semien had three hits and scored three times. His three-run homer off starter Jonathan Heasley made it 4-0 in the third. Gray (4-3) mat

  • Canada's Vallee wins silver in three-metre springboard to earn second medal at worlds

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canada's Mia Vallee added to her medal haul at the world aquatics championships Saturday. The 21-year-old from Beaconsfield, Que., grabbed her second podium — and the country's third at the event in diving — with a silver in the women's three-metre springboard. Vallee finished with 329.00 points to pick up her second-career medal at the worlds after capturing bronze in Wednesday's one-metre springboard. She sat fifth after three dives Saturday, but moved up to third on her fo

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Andres Cubas scores first MLS goal as Vancouver Whitecaps slay LAFC 1-0

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps slayed a giant on Saturday. The Caps came in below the playoff line in Major League Soccer's Western Conference, and seemed to be in tough as they hosted league-leaders Los Angeles FC, a team that has dominated nearly every club in its path this season. While L.A. controlled play through much of the first half, Vancouver came on strong in the second. An 89th-minute goal from newcomer Andres Cubas gave the home side a crucial 1-0 victory. “We played really well

  • Robert leads 17-hit White Sox attack in 11-4 win over Halos

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Harrison and Luis Robert hit two-run homers during Chicago’s five-run fifth inning, and the White Sox pounded out 17 hits in an 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. José Abreu and Yoán Moncada had RBI doubles during a five-run seventh for the White Sox, who rallied from an early three-run deficit with multi-hit games from seven batters to win for only the second time in seven games. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit back-to-back homers in the thir

  • Winnipeg Jets close to naming Rick Bowness next head coach

    WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets are close to announcing that Rick Bowness will be the team's next head coach. A Jets spokesman told The Canadian Press late Friday that while nothing was finalized, Bowness "is the person we're focusing on as our next head coach." Bowness spent most of the past three NHL seasons with the Dallas Stars. He led them to the 2020 Stanley Cup final in the playoff bubble in Edmonton where the Stars lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning. His Stars bowed out in seven games to the C

  • Volkanovski defends title, beats Holloway again at UFC 276

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alexander Volkanovski defeated Max Holloway for the third time Saturday night, defending his featherweight title by unanimous decision with a dominant striking performance at UFC 276. Volkanovski (25-1) extended his winning streak to 22 fights with a commanding display against Holloway (23-7), the former champion at 145 pounds. Volkanovski executed a sharp boxing game plan against one of the UFC's best punchers, bloodying Holloway's face early on and steadily increasing the puni

  • Bruins hire Montgomery as coach to replace Cassidy

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have hired Jim Montgomery as their new coach, giving the hockey lifer another chance at an NHL head-coaching job less than three years since he lost his first one. Recently extended general manager Don Sweeney announced the hire Friday, filling one of the league's final high-profile coaching vacancies hours after the San Jose Sharks created another by firing their staff. Montgomery replaces Bruce Cassidy, who was fired after the team's loss in the first round of t