Meet Wiley Body, the BIPOC and Mom-Owned Skin and Body Care Essentials Brand

Meet Wiley Body, the BIPOC-owned skin and body care brand whose formulas are safe, gentle and nourishing. Equipped with a variety of effective mix and match products, the brand introduces its newest invention, Super Balm, an innovative multi-purpose healing stick to its portfolio.

Vanessa Wade founded Wiley Body in 2018 with the dream of making her plant-based botanical blends accessible and inclusive to everyone, regardless of age, body or skin type. The label's new Super Balm is made to provide instant relief from dry, chapped or irritated skin. The stick is packaged neatly in an eco-friendly paper push-up tube with an essential blend of papaya seed, calendula and rosehip oils.

The Super Balm retails for $24 USD and is available now via Wiley Body's website.