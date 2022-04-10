Meet Wake County’s top 10 educators. One will be named 2021-22 Teacher of the Year.

The Wake County school system has announced its 10 finalists for the 2021-22 Teacher of the Year award.

Last week, Superintendent Cathy Moore led the district’s annual Teacher of the Year Surprise Patrol to personally give the news to the finalists. The winner from among Wake’s 10,000 teachers will be announced at a ceremony on May 11.

The Wake County named its 10 finalists for 2021-22 Teacher of the Year. Pictured from left to right in the top row are Cindi Parker, George Barilich, Maggie Childress, Branden Sorace and Cindy Alala. Pictured from left to right in the bottom row are Laurie Newhouse, Caroline Olsen, Jermaine Howell, Kristen Schaible and Julia Minch.

The Teacher of the Year finalists are:

▪ Cindy Alala, a kindergarten teacher at Willow Springs Elementary.

▪ George Barilich, a ninth-grade English teacher at Enloe High in Raleigh.

▪ Maggie Childress, a seventh-grade English Language Arts/social studies teacher at Alston Ridge Middle in Cary.

▪ Jermaine Howell, a fourth-grade teacher at Cedar Fork Elementary in Morrisville.

▪ Julia Minch, a kindergarten teacher at Sycamore Creek Elementary in Raleigh.

▪ Laurie Newhouse, a first-grade teacher at Dillard Drive Elementary in Raleigh.

▪ Caroline Olson, a special education teacher at Broughton High in Raleigh.

▪ Cindi Parker, a physical education teacher at Yates Mill Elementary in Raleigh.

▪ Kristen Schaible, a second-grade teacher at Buckhorn Creek Elementary in Holly Springs.

▪ Branden Sorace, a sixth-grade social studies teacher at East Millbrook Middle in Raleigh.

Our next finalist for 2021-2022 #WCPSSTeacheroftheYear is… Cindy Alala, a Kindergarten teacher at @WillowSpringsES ! pic.twitter.com/P3aCA9512G — Team WCPSS (@WCPSSTeam) April 6, 2022

Each Wake County school had a Teacher of the Year selected by its faculty. District selection committees narrowed the field to 20 semifinalists and finally the 10 finalists.

Wake’s winner will receive a prize package and go on to compete in the North Carolina Teacher of the Year competition.