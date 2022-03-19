Meet the Toronto woman on Netflix fooling judges with her hyper-realistic cakes

·2 min read
April Julian is a Toronto cake designer who specializes in baking cakes that look identical to real-life objects. (Grant Linton/CBC - image credit)
April Julian is a Toronto cake designer who specializes in baking cakes that look identical to real-life objects. (Grant Linton/CBC - image credit)

Toronto baker April Julian says she's a horrible liar. But with the right ingredients and access to a kitchen, she'll easily fool you with her hyper-realistic cakes.

Her unique skill set was exactly what Netflix was looking for in its new show Is it Cake? that premiered Friday, where Julian competed against other talented bakers to create cakes deceiving enough to win over the judges for a prize of $50,000.

"The thing about cakes that look like cakes, they're actually, to me, harder to make than hyper-realistic ones because they have to be so perfect," said Julian on CBC Radio's Metro Morning.

"Real life is imperfect, and that's a lot easier to mimic."

After baking for years, the Filipino-Canadian threw herself into hyper-realistic decorating after being asked to make a cake look like a running shoe. She's since participated in the trend that's gone viral on the internet — fooling viewers into thinking she's cutting or biting into real objects that are revealed to be cakes at the last second.

Outside of making cakes, Julian says she has no artistic background beyond a high school art class. She spends a lot of time looking at reference photos for the cakes she wants to make.

"It's mostly just experimenting, playing with different materials, and figuring out what medium works best for what application," said Julian. "It's really just trial and error."

Some of her favourite cakes to cut into are her chicken wing and running shoe cakes, which she says have a high shock value to people who watch her filmed content.

"It's a real range of reactions — people cringe, people are angry, people are obviously delighted about the surprise," said Julian. "I don't know what it is. It's just there's so many cool details to mimic."

The baker has garnered thousands of likes and views on TikTok, but she's perplexed as to how Netflix found her before she started gaining traction on social media.

"This is a question that still evades me," said Julian, who is also the director of education at the Canadian Civil Liberties Association. "[It was] just this random thing that came into my inbox that I immediately thought was a phishing scam, and it just turned out to be the real deal."

Since she can't eat all her cakes by herself, many of her creations end up going to not only clients, but friends and family happy to take her latest experiments off her hands.

The next thing on her to-make list is from a popular Filipino fast food chain as an homage to her culture.

"I'd love to make a fast food cake mimicking some fried chicken from Jollibee — that'd be great."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Americans can get $5 million for informing on Russian oligarchs' assets

    The U.S. launched a program offering a reward up to $5 million for information on Russian elites' assets

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Will Scottie Barnes win Rookie of the Year?

    Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham are all worthy of being named Rookie of the Year for different reasons. They are generational talents who will help their respective franchises for years to come. But for now, who currently has the upper hand for Rookie of the Year honours?

  • What Scottie Barnes was thinking during LeBron ball-toss incident

    "I saw him loading up and I just thought, 'Oh man.' That's why I really just tried to cover myself so it didn't hit me in the face. He put a lot of power into it, cocked it back, threw it. I was like, damn." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • VanVleet on Barnes’s pivotal turnover vs. Lakers: ‘He’s gotta go through it’

    Fred VanVleet credited teammate Scottie Barnes for a terrific game despite a late turnover that contributed to the Raptors’ OT loss vs. the Lakers, and encouraged the rookie to take the opportunity to learn. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Pascal Siakam: Embracing and punishing double teams

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is one of the better isolation scorers in the NBA. But in years past, when teams sent additional pressure his way, he struggled to capitalize on space or man advantages. This season is a different story.&nbsp; Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Here are the upcoming Indie PC games highlights

    If you love high quality indie games, you can't miss these.

  • Olympiques goalie to become 1st woman to start league game in 22 years

    This weekend, Ève Gascon is slated to become the first woman to play in a Quebec Major Junior Hockey League game in more than two decades. She'll be netminding for the Gatineau Olympiques in their home game late Saturday afternoon against the Rimouski Océanic at the Slush Puppie Centre. "I'm just going to play my game, go save by save, minute by minute and just be me. It's just a hockey game, so I know I'm able to play hockey," she said at a press conference Friday. A woman hasn't played in the

  • The most surprising skill developments of Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa

    Raptors management have repeatedly said this is a development season, and most players, if not at all, have added new tools. Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss the skills Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa, Pascal Siakam and more have added to their games. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • Canadian Mikaël Kingsbury clinches 10th moguls Crystal Globe with gold at World Cup Finals

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury added to his lengthy list of career accolades on Friday, claiming his 10th moguls Crystal Globe after winning gold at the World Cup Finals in France. Kingsbury, who fell short of a gold medal at the Beijing Olympics, held off Japanese rival Ikuma Horishima by just .04 points in the final singles event of the season. Olympic champion Walter Wallberg of Sweden claimed third place, both in the France event and overall. WATCH l Kingsbury captures 10th Crystal Globe in mogul

  • Scottie Barnes & Pascal Siakam forming lethal 2-man game

    The duo of Pascal Siakam & Scottie Barnes were a headache for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. They were working off and creating for each other, which some believed would never come to fruition. Amit Mann and Yasmine Duale discuss why the doubters were always wrong. Listen to the full chat on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • NHL Trade Deadline trivia

    Which NHL player holds the record for being traded the most? Who did the Bruins select in the first round of the 2013 draft? On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian lays down the trade-deadline trivia gauntlet.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of Zone Time.&nbsp;

  • Pascal Siakam jokes around, talks Precious Achiuwa & chemistry with Scottie Barnes

    Pascal Siakam had some fun with the media after Saturday's win vs. the Nuggets and discussed Precious Achiuwa's shooting and his growing chemistry with Scottie Barnes. Follow and subscribe to Yahoo Sports Canada on YouTube for more Raptors coverage

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.