Meet the Top 3 Adorable Canines Ready to Win the 2022 World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest

finalists for the 2022 PEOPLE’s World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest, presented by the PEDIGREE Brand!

The 2022 PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest Presented by the PEDIGREE® brand is almost ready to announce a winner.

After thousands of dogs entered the contest, the canine competition was narrowed down to 10 furry finalists. Animal lovers voted for their favorite of the pooches, and now, based on votes, the World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest has found its Top 3 contenders.

The Talk announced the trio of adorable dogs — Gordon, Koda, and Mugsy — on its Thursday show. Now, it's up to the contest's judges to choose a winner from the Top 3.

This year's judges panel includes The Talk hosts (and rescue dog owners) Akbar Gbajabiamila, Natalie Morales, and Jerry O'Connell, PEOPLE Pets editor Kelli Bender, and PEDIGREE Foundation ambassador Evan Satinoff.

The winner of the 2022 World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest will be revealed on Oct. 12 and will win a custom photoshoot, a feature in PEOPLE Magazine and on People.com, a year's supply of dog food from the PEDIGREE® brand, and a $1,000 donation to the pet rescue organization of the winner's choice.

Introducing the Top 3 Finalists of the @people World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest🐕‍🦺 pic.twitter.com/WK7tbmLhbz — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) September 29, 2022

Read on to get to know the cuddly canines in the Top 3 vying for the title of World's Cutest Rescue Dog. To learn more about the 2022 PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest Presented by the PEDIGREE® brand, visit the contest's website.

Here at the Top 3 finalists for the 2022 World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest!

Gordon, 11

Cutest Rescue Dogs

Gordon was found on the side of the road in Taiwan after being hit by a car — an accident that left him paralyzed. The Shiba Inu now lives in the U.S. with his forever family, who helped the dog recover from his injuries and embrace life.

Story continues

Koda, 9

Cutest Rescue Dogs

Nicknamed the "Canine Yoda," Koda helped his owner overcome her fear of dogs and has gone on to help others learn about the joy pooches can bring to a person's life.

Mugsy, 5

Cutest Rescue Dogs

"A unicorn among dogs" is how Mugy's family describes this Pekingese and pug mix. His pet parents instantly fell in love with the pup's big wrinkly face, bat ears, short little legs, and sweet smile.