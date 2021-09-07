Meet Tobias Vogt, German doctor who has been treating Kolkata's underprivileged for the past 20 years

FP Staff
·1 min read
Tobias Vogt, 52, came to Kolkata 20 years ago as a doctor through the German Doctors&#39; aid organisation and stayed. Image courtesy: Ritayan Mukherjee
Dr Vogt and his team serve around 80-110 patients a day, even during these pandemic times. Image courtesy: Ritayan Mukherjee
Dr Vogt treats tuberculosis patients at a hospital in Kolkata and drives to the slums every day. Image courtesy: Ritayan Mukherjee
Apart from providing medical care during the lockdown, Dr Vogt and his team distributed 2,700 food packets to the needy. Image courtesy: Ritayan Mukherjee
