Meet TikTok’s ‘Deer Whisperer’: Texan charms 2 million fans by bonding with 70 deer

One Texas resident has racked up more than 2 million followers on TikTok simply by showcasing his pets.

The pets are deer, and there are about 70 of them.

To TikTok, he’s the “Deer Whisperer,” and to deer, he’s their friend who keeps them well-fed and lets them inside his Austin home.

Lynn Smith’s TikTok has reached over 35 million likes since the start of his deer-friendly journey, in which he chronicles his loving relationship with around 70 deer, which began during his nightly walks during the pandemic, MySA reported.

Much of the videos are the same — a smiling selfie from Smith, in which he shakes a plastic cup full of deer food. Then, reliably, from the foreground comes a cautious but trusting deer who digs into its meal, while Smith holds the cup steady.

Other times, Smith and his deer hang out in his garage or foyer and drink coffee and eat breakfast together.

Millions of users flock to Smith’s page (and corresponding YouTube and Instagram) to watch the typically scared “deer in headlights” flock lovingly to the Texan.

Sometimes the formula changes, with Smith calling specifically for one of his favorite deer — Buddy, Bluebell or Sandy. Or, Smith will allow one of the deer to scarf down a meal straight from his palm.

But often, the regularity is what is most fascinating.

“This is like from a cartoon movie and that’s the main character,” joked one commenter.

Smith, who calls the deer his “pets,” told MySA that he was surprised when his videos showcasing his Snow White-esque relationship with the creatures took off.

“I think it’s a combination of people being like, ‘This guy’s crazy, he lets deer in his house,’‘ he told the news outlet. “It’s very difficult to get a deer to be that comfortable, but I know it’s just the time I’m spending with them. I think people are just like ‘Oh my god, what is this guy doing?’”

While Smith’s social media numbers have skyrocketed, his bills have too. His pet deer eat about 2,000 pounds of food each month, he told the outlet.

“I told my wife that I need to go get a second job,” he joked to the outlet.

