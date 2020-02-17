Meet the England team bidding for Women's T20 World Cup glory Down Under

The Women’s T20 World Cup is now officially less than a week away and England’s cricketers are gearing themselves up for their opening fixture against South Africa on Sunday.

England, under new coach Lisa Keightley, will certainly see themselves as contenders despite having a new-look squad on show – we took a look at the 15 players in action in Australia.

Coach: Lisa Keightley

The 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup is Keightley’s first major tournament in charge, the Australian only having taken over the reins in January from Mark Robinson.

The 48-year-old, who is a former head coach of the England Academy, brings a wealth of wisdom to the role having also previously coached four-time champions Australia.

She played nine Tests and 82 one-day internationals in her career and was the first woman to score a century at Lord’s.

Captain: Heather Knight

Leading from the front seems to come naturally to Knight, who steered England to 2017 World Cup glory in her first year before building on her captaincy experience with Berkshire and Hobart Hurricanes.

And what better time for her to hit red-hot batting form? Knight’s been showing she can do it against the big guns, top-scoring against both Australia and New Zealand in pre-tournament fixtures.

Tammy Beaumont

An experienced member of the squad heading into her fifth T20 World Cup, the Kent star will play a crucial role in England’s batting line-up in Australia.

In her 64 T20I innings, the 28-year old has amassed 1247 runs at a brisk strike rate of 107. Having impressed for Melbourne Renegades in the WBBL last year, England’s opponents will be fully aware of the threat she brings.

Katherine Brunt

One of England's greatest-ever fast bowlers, Brunt will come to the fore at another major tournament.

Not that we needed it, but proof that she’s still one of the most potent in the women’s game came during England’s opening warm-up fixture with New Zealand on Sunday when she dismissed in-form captain and opener Sophie Devine with her fourth ball.

She knows how to step up when it matters too, having taking three wickets in England’s 2009 T20 World Cup final win.

With more than a decade of international experience under her belt, Brunt will be an indispensable asset for England.

Kate Cross

Pace bowler Cross is one of the many players used to the conditions Down Under having played under the Australia captain Meg Lanning for Perth Scorchers in the WBBL.

With 11 wickets from 13 T20Is, she’s got the ability to take the pace-bowling pressure of Brunt and Shrubsole.

Freya Davies

Perhaps lesser known on the international stage, Davies has already proved her worth as a white-ball bowler with impressive performance in Western Storm’s run to the Kia Super League title last summer.

In fact, the 23-year-old demonstrated her potential all the way back in 2010 as a teenager playing for Sussex, claiming England legend Charlotte Edwards as her first wicket.

The fast bowler could be one to watch on her major tournament debut Down Under.

Sophie Ecclestone

England’s young spin options has to be one of their biggest strengths and Ecclestone is the one who leads the way in the category.

Currently ranked 4th in the ICC T20 bowler rankings, she's proven a slippery customer to all comers in recent years. The 20-year old boasts 37 wickets from 26 T20Is and will further improve those figures this month.

Georgia Elwiss

Elwiss is the one change to the England squad that won the December series in Pakistan, the all-rounder coming into the 15 in place of spinner Kirstie Gordon.

Able with both bat and ball, the 28-year-old provides Keightley with another reliable option.

Sarah Glenn

Glenn, who only made her international debut against Pakistan in Malaysia in December, has had a remarkable start to her England career.

The 20-year-old off-spinner has taken nine wickets in the six T20Is she’s played. Her sudden rise through the ranks could spring a surprise on opposition in Australia.

Amy Jones (wicketkeeper)

She’s been a part of everything England since 2013 but now is the time for Jones to shine.

After Sarah Taylor announced her retirement last year, Jones is the one expected to fill her esteemed gloves.

But it’s not just at keeper where she’s effective. Jones has an impressive T20 strike rate of 113 and will play a pivotal role as an opener.

Nat Sciver

You simply can’t underestimate the importance of Sciver to this England team.

Currently ranked 4th in the world in the ICC rankings for all-rounders, she boats impressive figures of over 1200 runs and 56 wickets in the T20 format.

She missed England’s first warm-up against New Zealand through knee injury but is expected to be fit for England’s first game of the competition against South Africa on Sunday.

Anya Shrubsole

The architect of England’s 2017 World Cup final victory – an England team wouldn’t be complete without Shrubsole.

Fond memories come flooding back for England fans when remembering her figures of 6/46 against India at Lord’s, and with her overall figures showing 93 wickets in 71 matches, she’s well-placed to become the match-winner again.

Lauren Winfield

Another member of the winning 2017 World Cup team, Winfield boasts the experience needed to steer England to glory again.

Having played in 42 ODIs and 37 T20Is, Winfield will be a useful tool in helping the younger players to settle and shine.

Fran Wilson

Wilson is a gun fielder who produced a catch for the ages against West Indies last summer, a grab that would rival any of Ben Stokes' acrobatics in the field.

The middle-order batter has played 21 T20 internationals for England, scoring 261 runs, making her a reliable option for England further down the order.

Like Davies, the 28-year-old impressed for Western Storm in the KSL and will be eager to show what she can do on the world stage.

Danni Wyatt

One of the most explosive batters in the shortest format of the game, expectation mounts on Wyatt to lead England from the top.

The 28-year-old has amassed over 1500 runs in the shortest format of the game, including a couple of international T20 hundreds. With those kinds of figures, who better to get England off to a flying start?

Mady Villiers

Another player set to make her international tournament debut.

The 21-year-old off-spinner from Essex only made her T20I debut for England against Australia last July, but shone immediately by starring in England’s only win of the Ashes, taking the wicket of Australia megastar Alyssa Healy.

Alongside Ecclestone and Glenn, Villiers gives England a wealth of youthful spin options to choose from.