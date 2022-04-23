Meet Tatcha's Latest Launch: a Pore Treatment Formulated With Warming Volcanic Ash

Tatcha Clay Clarifying Mask

From pore-shrinking exfoliants to silky-smooth sunscreens, Tatcha crafts winning skincare formulas from a complex of unique ingredients. Its latest launch is no exception: a clarifying mask made with Okinawa Kucha clay.

The star ingredient has been used for centuries to absorb excess oil from the skin by the residents of Okinawa, Japan, says Rose Sparacio, Tatcha's VP of Product Innovation. "We paired the Okinawa Kucha clay with Japanese konjac, which is a root vegetable," an addition that gently exfoliates away dead skin for clearer pores, Sparacio told InStyle. The mask also contains Japanese volcanic ash, which provides a soothing, warming sensation across the face. "This warmth assists in opening the pores so that the mask can get to work drawing out excess oil, sebum, and dirt. This also provides a pleasant, spa-like feel you can create at home in just a few minutes."

Clarifying Clay Mask

Those with sensitive skin can reap the mask's benefits. "Clay masks can often be thought of as a bit harsh, which is why I love this one from Tatcha," said Crystal Greene, esthetician and facialist. The mask's ingredients can be applied on a variety of skin types without irritating the complexion, she added, noting that the treatment is particularly useful for those with uneven skin texture, congested pores, or oily skin. But that's not to say those with dry skin should stay away: "Unlike a lot of other clay masks, this one is nondrying and goes on with a creamy, nonabrasive texture, so it's also a good option for dry skin types," Greene said.

Another factor that sets this particular mask apart from other clay-based options? It gets the job done within three to five minutes of wear-time. It's one of the many reasons why I've become obsessed with using the mask weekly; as someone with acne-prone, oily skin, clay masks are easily a crutch I lean on often. But the redness and irritation that often accompanies these treatments isn't always worth the outcome. Luckily, Tatcha's latest launch fills that gap — I wash it off to reveal baby-soft skin, followed by a clearer, more even-toned complexion the next morning.

Despite launching just last month, the release has already garnered high praise from Tatcha customers. Reviewers claim it's worth every penny since you "don't leave it on as long as other masks, but are still left with much better results." Others appreciate that there is no "stinging or burning feeling" during the process, and it leaves their skin "clean and bright."

Ready to try Tatcha's latest winner? Shop the Clarifying Clay Mask for $70.