Meet the Sun Herald All-South Mississippi Baseball Team for the 2022 season

South Mississippi baseball broke through in 2022. After two full seasons without a title winner, Resurrection and East Central claimed championships.

Resurrection won at nearly every level this year, from a perfect record in its own division to multiple wins over 6A schools. As a result, the Eagles took home their first title and now have two of the top honors in the 2022 All-South Mississippi baseball team.

Outgoing Eagles coach Johnny Olsen reached 100 wins at Resurrection this year and ran that number up to 129 by the end of the season. Olson heads into retirement with 691 career wins between Pascagoula and Resurrection.

Pitcher and utility man Joe Scarborough wins Player of the Year after doing it all for the Eagles, including throwing a complete game against Biggersville to clinch the championship series.

Coach of the Year

Johnny Olsen, Resurrection

Olsen’s curtain call couldn’t have gone better. In his final season at Resurrection, Olsen guided the Eagles to the 1A state championship where they swept Biggersville.

Resurrection dominated the postseason with a 10-1 record and finished the season with 33 wins. Over the course of the year, the Eagles outscored their opponents by 268 runs.

Olsen’s Eagles, along with East Central, were the first South Mississippi baseball teams to win a state title since 2018.

Resurrection coach Johnny Olsen watches the game along side his players in the dugout during a game against Bayside Academy at MCC Park in Pascagoula on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Player of the Year

Joe Scarborough, Resurrection

Scarborough finished his high school career in blistering fashion. His fastball hit 90 MPH and he used it to pitch to a 0.51 ERA with 77 strikeouts in 55.1 innings.

At the plate, the East Mississippi CC signee had one of the better seasons on the Coast. He hit .429 with 45 hits, 5 home runs and 45 RBIs. Scarborough also added 8 triples and 6 doubles en route to putting a championship ring on his finger.

Fan’s choice Player of the Year

Cameron Fennell, Long Beach

Fennell won the Player of the Year fan vote with over 8,000 votes cast in his favor. Fennell had 22 hits as a senior with 5 home runs and 16 RBIs.

Story continues

He was also strong on the mound, striking out 87 batters with a 1.31 ERA in 53.1 innings of work. D’Iberville’s Logan Forsythe finished second in the voting.

Freshman of the Year

Jack Jordan, Ocean Springs

Jordan was a welcome addition to both the lineup and the pitching staff for the Greyhounds. On the mound, Jordan struck out 27 batters and worked a 2.53 ERA.

At the plate, he put together a .282 batting average with 10 RBIs. Jordan made his presence known in a late-season contest against Pascagoula where he hit a double, home run and scored three runs with three total hits in an 8-0 victory.

Sun Herald Starting Nine

These were South Mississippi’s best baseball players, regardless of position.

Joe Scarborough, Resurrection - Scarborough led his team in batting average, hits, home runs, RBIs and ERA.

TJ Dunsford, East Central - The junior led the Hornets to a 5A state title behind a 41-hit season that saw him drive in 30 runs. The Southern Miss commit also struck out 107 batters and recorded a 1.27 ERA.

Brandon Rhodes, St. Stanislaus - Rhodes’ final season saw him pace the Coast with 51 hits to go along with 44 RBIs. Rhodes, who is heading to Jones College, also pitched a 1.22 ERA with 54 strikeouts.

Gehrig Conard, Stone - The South Alabama signee completed his high school career with 26 hits at the plate and a dominant 0.66 ERA from the mound. Conard struck out 122 batters in just 52.2 innings pitched.

Carson Robb, Vancleave - Robb was nearly untouchable in 2022. He had 125 strikeouts and a 0.86 ERA in over 80 innings of work. Robb, who is heading to Southeast Louisiana, also pitched in 33 hits at the plate.

Peyton Lacy, Pass Christian - A Southern Miss commit, Lacy picked up 36 hits his junior year and controlled the mound with a 1.65 ERA and 96 strikeouts.

Cameron Fennell, Long Beach - Fennell led his team in both home runs and pitcher ERA.

Caleb Dyess, Pearl River Central - Dyess had 41 hits across his junior season and had a strong year as a pitcher, as well, registering a 1.39 ERA. Dyess is committed to Pearl River CC.

Logan Forsythe, D’Iberville - Forsythe struck out 101 batters and worked a 1.74 ERA from the mound. He also drove in 14 runs with 27 hits. The senior is heading to Mississippi State.

All-South Mississippi Team

Kaden Irving, Gautier - An Ole Miss commit and one of the strongest bats on the Coast, Irving hit 8 home runs and had a slugging percentage of 1.037 his junior season.

Colby Wilson, D’Iberville - The junior led his region in hits with 43, hit 3 home runs and picked up 24 RBIs.

Blake Gallott, D’Iberville - Had 35 hits and 23 RBIs as a senior, also pitched to a 3.53 ERA with 49 strikeouts.

Jonathan Thompson, Moss Point - Thompson hit .442 as a senior with 10 extra base hits. He also struck out 49 batters.

Peyton DeWitt, Hancock - DeWitt picked up 38 hits, 10 of them doubles, and 32 RBIs as a junior.

Hugh LeMasters, St. Stanislaus - LeMasters had 39 hits and 29 RBIs with 2 home runs his junior season.

Seth Farni, St. Stanislaus - In his first season on the Coast, Farni blasted nine home runs and hit 10 doubles while driving in 31 runs as a junior. Farni is the only Mississippi player rostered in the 2022 Major League Baseball Prospect Development Pipeline League.

Evan LaFontaine, St. Stanislaus - LaFontaine pitched 30 innings of ball and worked a 2.10 ERA with 23 strikeouts.

Max Askew, Resurrection - Askew had 46 hits at the plate with 31 RBIs while also throwing a 1.68 ERA from the mound with 39 strikeouts in 33.1 innings pitched.

Walker Frederic, Resurrection - Frederic had a productive junior season, driving in 44 runs on 43 hits.

JT Schnoor, Resurrection - The Pearl River CC signee had 15 extra base hits and 36 RBIs while also striking out 103 batters and posting a 1.39 ERA.

Bray Hubbard, Ocean Springs - Hubbard launched 8 home runs his junior season on 31 total hits.

McCarty English, Ocean Springs - The Southern Miss commit struck out 81 batters in 53.1 innings and worked a 1.71 ERA.

Hollis Porter, East Central - Porter is going out a champion after picking up 30 RBIs on 40 hits, 6 home runs and 9 doubles.

Andrew Marble, East Central - Marble had a shutdown junior season, throwing a 0.88 ERA with 89 strikeouts. He added 24 hits from the plate.

Adrian Byrd, Stone - Byrd struck out 75 batters while putting together a 1.21 ERA in 46.1 innings.

Max Miller, Vancleave - Miller led the Coast in strikeouts with 135 and recorded a 1.13 ERA in his final season before heading to Mississippi State.

Heath Brunson, Pearl River Central - Brunson was strong whenever called upon as a senior, striking out 30 batters in 24.1 innings and keeping a low 1.15 ERA.

Gavin Brown, Pearl River Central - The senior struck out 37 batters in 25.2 innings with a 1.91 ERA.

Justin Robertson, Pearl River Central - Roberston rounds a strong trio of senior pitchers for PRC with his 48 strikeouts and 2.14 ERA.

Parker Dobson, St. Martin - Dobson had 64 strikeouts and a 1.77 ERA as a pitcher and 24 hits with 18 RBIs at the plate.

Patrick Galle, Biloxi - Galle struck out 91 batters in 59 innings while working a 2.85 ERA. Galle is officially signed to play at Ole Miss.

Gage Reeves, George County - Reeves had 42 hits and 15 RBIs in his sophomore season.

Tanner Odom, George County - The junior worked a 1.35 ERA in 31 innings pitched with 25 strikeouts.

Josh Lee, Gulfport - Lee struck out 88 batters and worked a 1.90 ERA in 55 innings as a junior.

Ethan Suroweic, Gulfport - The Ole Miss commit had 35 hits, three home runs and 31 RBIs.

Ethan Garner, Gulfport - Garner collected 35 hits and drove in 20 runs as a sophomore.

Jacob Palazzo, Gulfport - The junior had 22 RBIs off 35 hits and 1 home run.

Are we missing someone? Send in nominations to swatkins@sunherald.com.