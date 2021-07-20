Meet Sanjal Gavande, Maharashtra Woman Who Helped Build Jeff Bezos' Space Rocket

Sanjal Gavande, a 30-year-old woman from Maharashtra's Kalyan, is one of the people who helped build New Shephard, the unmanned suborbital rocket by Blue Origin, that will be take Jeff Bezos to space this year.

A mechanical engineering graduate from Mumbai University, Gavande pursued her masters from the Michigan Technology University in 2011. "She always wanted to build a spaceship and that is the reason she chose aerospace as a subject while pursuing her master's degree at Michigan Technological University," her father Ashok Gavande told India Today.

Sanjal is the child of a municipal corporation employee and a retired MTNL official.

Gavande earlier applied for a job at NASA, but was not accepted due to citizenship and visa-related issues.

After graduating from Michigan Technology University, Gavande went on to work for the marine engine division of Mercury Marine as a design analysis engineer. After three years there, she joined Toyota Racing Development as a mechanical design engineer.

Surekha, her mother, said, "People told us that she is a girl, so why has she opted for mechanical engineering? I also thought sometimes about whether she would be able to handle such hard work. She has now made us all proud. She had a dream of design aerospace rockets and she has achieved it," in a statement to India Today.

Sanjal has been with Blue Origin since April this year and has also been working as a part-time public relations chair and chairman of the board of The Ninety-Nines, a non-profit educational organisation.

