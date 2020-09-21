Meet Ross Chastain, ‘just a watermelon farmer’ driving NASCAR’s No. 42 car next year

Chip Ganassi Racing made a long-awaited announcement Monday morning in which the team named Ross Chastain as the driver of its No. 42 Chevrolet for the 2021 season.

The move wasn’t totally out of left field since Chastain’s had a relationship with the Ganassi organization since 2018, in which he earned the pole position, won a race and finished in second place in the three Xfinity events he ran for CGR that year.

Still, the 27-year-old has just five wins in NASCAR’s lower level series and beat out other full-time Cup drivers for the coveted 42 seat, which was also offered to Bubba Wallace this year before Wallace announced he would depart his Richard Petty Motorsports team after the 2020 season.

Chastain, who races full-time for Kaulig Racing in the Xfinity Series, said he knows he has big shoes to fill as Ganassi’s replacement for top Cup drivers Kyle Larson and Matt Kenseth.

“Of course I’m nervous,” Chastain said. “I’m not gonna lie to you.”

The eighth generation watermelon farmer will have new teammates to lean on for the transition, though. Chastain said he plans to tap on the knowledge of championship drivers and CGR teammate Kurt Busch in the No. 1 Cup car and Jimmie Johnson, who will run IndyCar races for the organization next season.

Chastain even received an unexpected text from Johnson this morning: “He said, ‘Hey man, congratulations! I guess this means we’re teammates.”

Chastain spoke with The Observer on the afternoon of the biggest news in his NASCAR career about smashing watermelons in Victory Lane, texting Johnson and how he plans to juggle making an Xfinity championship run while preparing to launch in the Cup Series as NASCAR’s next No. 42 driver.

This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.

Alex Andrejev: Big news for you today. Did you go into the shop at all or have you been taking calls at home?

Ross Chastain: No, just saving up my time there for hopefully when it’s all a little more normal.

AA: That makes sense. You were asked after the Xfinity race Friday if you would accept a ride for Ganassi, and you said, ‘Of course.’ Did you know at the time those would be your plans?

RC: No, I didn’t. It came together quickly and very recently. I knew that I wanted it. Like I said after the race, ‘Of course.’ I think every Xfinity driver and a lot of Cup drivers, a lot of people in this world, would give a lot to sign with a guy like Chip and the team he’s built, and Chip has been good to me since I first came into the team in 2018.

AA: How did you learn you were getting the ride and what was your initial reaction?

RC: I was speechless. It was a simple call from Chip (over the weekend). He called and obviously I had his number stored and we exchanged hellos and he said, ‘I want you to drive my 42 car.’ And I said, ‘Chip, I want to drive it.’ I did go to the shop to sure up a few things, but he got it all done in a few short minutes.

AA: Will you have personal sponsors joining the team next year?

RC: There’s a lot that is still being figured out. The main thing was that Chip Ganassi Racing and Ross Chastain wanted to work together, so we wanted to tell the world that we are working together, and beyond that, the sales team at Ganassi and me as well, we’ll go out and try to work with as many partners as we can, but no plans right now of what, who or how.

AA: One of the reasons I’m asking that is because a lot of fans associate you with your Watermelon scheme in the Truck Series. Is there any possibility we’ll see a watermelon paint scheme on the 42 car next year?

RC: I would love it. I was fortunate to drive a watermelon car with AdventHealth for the Daytona 500 and the Coke 600 in No. 77 car, which was a partnership with Chip Ganassi Racing and Spire Motorsports. The bottom of the car was a watermelon design, so anytime we can incorporate watermelons into something ... I fully embrace, obviously, my family, our history and what puts food on our table, and that’s watermelons. We’re getting our fields ready for the spring. I’ve got an uncle and cousins that have watermelon plants in the ground right now. Just to give you a little backstory, my brother was up all night with my uncle and cousin at the field in South Florida last night. There was a really bad little tropical depression that kind of popped up and swirled over our farm and just about drowned out the fall watermelon, so they were up all night digging ditches and trying to keep water out of the field. We have like a perimeter of dirt, a dike, and it busted and water came in. It was a long night for them, so anytime I can work with and put agriculture and watermelons on something, I’m definitely all for it.

