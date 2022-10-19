Meet the remarkable Carline family: war, tragedy and a bizarre domestic soap opera

Richard, Hilda and Sydney Carline at their Hampstead home

To the painter Henry Lamb, they were “those remarkable Carlines”, a family of artists who combined experiments in modernism with daring airborne exploits to transform the representation of war. On terra firma, the Carlines were just as extraordinary; their family home in Hampstead, London, was a famed meeting place for artists and intellectuals from the 1920s onwards, and the backdrop to a marriage frequently described as “the most bizarre domestic soap opera in the history of British art”.

The marriage was Hilda Carline’s. Born in 1889, she was a fine painter of portraits, interiors and landscapes, whose ambition was snuffed out by the strain of her relationship with Stanley Spencer, one of the most celebrated British artists of his generation.

Hilda and her brothers, the acclaimed First World War artists Sydney and Richard Carline, are the focus of Those Remarkable Carlines, one of three exhibitions running concurrently at Burgh House, not far from the family home, that explore four generations of an influential – if under-celebrated – family.

“Their home, 47 Downshire Hill, was a place where people would gather – it was all very bohemian,” says Richard Carline’s daughter Hermione – the gallery’s inaugural Artist in Focus, whose own exhibition of paintings, Shifting Memories, is also on show. Among the regulars were Paul Nash and his brother John, Mark Gertler, and Stanley Spencer, all of whom had studied at the Slade School of Fine Art with Sydney Carline in the years leading up to the First World War, and were part of a generation of students who came to be known as the “crisis of brilliance”.

Richard and Sydney were made official war artists in 1918: the RAF’s cutting-edge technology made flight the ideal subject for two artists with modernist ideals. But Sydney’s aesthetic sensibilities could get him into trouble.

A house full of art: Richard's artist daughter Hermione Carline is still inspired by her father today - Heathcliff O'Malley

Curator Jonathan Black relays an early mission in 1916: “He dropped his bombs and later recalled that he was flying back to the British lines when he became engrossed by the beauty of the sunrise at 10,000 feet. Allowing his concentration to wander in this manner proved to be an almost fatal mistake. His aircraft was suddenly attacked from out of the sun by three, or possibly four, German LFG Roland CII fighters.” Sydney managed to crash-land behind British lines, escaping before his aircraft went up in flames.

Story continues

Today, Sydney’s drawings still thrill with the magic and exhilaration of flight, the flimsiness of the aircraft always as striking as the view, which offered a perspective completely alien to ordinary people. Vertiginous views of the flimsy aircraft strafing the ground contrast with mountain scenes, made dreamlike and benign from up high. Richard’s aerial views are quite different, with spatial relationships dissolved to create an entirely abstract image. These are deeply humane images, avoiding glorification of war by focusing on the individual experience, and moving away from the technical, rather boring depictions of aircraft that preceded those of the Carlines.

It was at Downshire Hill in 1919 that Hilda met Stanley Spencer and his brother Gilbert, both of whom fell in love with her. Hilda chose Stanley – nicknamed ‘Cookham’ by a fellow Slade student because of his attachment to the Berkshire village where he spent most of his life – who was both eccentric and prodigiously talented.

But Stanley’s relationship with Hilda was decidedly odd, with his brother joining the couple on their honeymoon in 1925. And it was tempestuous, too. In letters, he switches between needling complaints – “It is obvious that you think I do big pictures to enhance that feeling of importance that you once alleged I liked to have” – and elation: “You are the most secret & greatest joy of my life, you are like redemption to me.”

Sydney’s Over the Hills of Kurdistan: Flying Above Kirkuk (1919) - Ashmolean Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images

Hilda was encouraged to paint by her parents, but her early promise was overtaken by marriage and children. Once she and Spencer began a family, there was not even room for her to keep her paint box out, and the demands of running a house and looking after two children left her exhausted and isolated.

In a desperate bid for creative release, Hilda took up gardening, to the exasperation of Spencer. “You simply cannot expect to have any harmony between us when to my symphonic efforts you keep up a dreary beating of old tin cans, which is all your sewing and gardening means to me,” he wrote.

Spencer met the glamorous and sophisticated Patricia Preece in 1929 and a ménage à trois struck Spencer, if no one else, as the best way to proceed. His obsession with Preece seemed to blind him to the fact that she was a lesbian, though it was very apparent to Spencer’s friend and brother-in-law, Richard Carline.

Hilda retreated to Hampstead, and she and Spencer were divorced in 1937. Days later, Spencer tied the knot with Preece, but stayed at home for his honeymoon, which Preece took instead with her lover, Dorothy Hepworth.

Hilda’s painting took on a renewed energy after her divorce, notably in pastels with a religious theme, but she also suffered a nervous breakdown and was admitted to a mental hospital, where Spencer, now estranged from Preece, visited her every Sunday. “From what my mother says,” explains Hermione, “Hilda became completely inward.” Hilda died of breast cancer in 1950, but Spencer continued to idolise her through his painting and he wrote to her until the end of his life.

Hilda Carline was encouraged to paint by her parents

By the time Hermione and her brother were born in 1951, Richard was the only one of his siblings still alive. He’d lost his eldest brother to tuberculosis when he was eight, and in 1929, Sydney died in circumstances unthinkable for a man who had survived such dramatic war exploits: from pneumonia, three days after getting a puncture on the way back from a private view of his first solo show and getting stuck in the rain.

“He had much sadness in his life”, says Hermione of her father Richard, who developed a passion for travel she believes was fuelled by grief, and from the 1930s he spent a great deal of time away. He continued to paint and draw, and in World War Two was involved in designing camouflage for factories and aerodromes.

The family, by now reduced to Richard and his mother Anne, Hilda and her two children Shirin and Unity, moved to nearby Pond Street in 1936, where the tradition for hospitality continued. “Afternoon tea at 5pm was sacrosanct,” says Hermione, with regular visitors including the evolutionary biologist Julian Huxley and the “excitable poet” Rosemary Tonks, whose expansive gesturing resulted in a smashed set of china.

Hermione’s current home – full of paintings – is a happy echo of the family’s Hampstead days, and her father continues to inspire her work today. “In talking about art, he spoke about appreciation, the beauty in the ordinary, the love of nature ...These things I have never forgotten.”

Those Remarkable Carlines runs until April 2023 at Burgh House, London NW3; burghhouse.org.uk