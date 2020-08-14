Meet Rachel Wammack: 5 Things to Know About the Singer Who Got Thrown a Curve by Love

Kacie Q Rachel Wammack

By the time Rachel Wammack reached Nashville after college, she'd pretty much given up on love. A sad string of failed romances had taken care of that. But she'd gotten really good at writing songs about heartbreak.

Her 2018 debut EP is chock-full of them, and her 2019 single "Something People Say" has to be among the most sorrowful — and sorrowfully beautiful — songs to come out of Nashville.

And then, out of the blue, it happened: Wammack met Mr. Right. Now what the heck was she supposed to write about?

"I was a little confused creatively," she admits to PEOPLE, "because I was like, well, if I don't have a sad muse, I don't know what to say. I remember for a couple of months there, I was uninspired."

But one songwriting session last year turned it around for the Alabaman. As she described her soon-to-be fiancé to her co-writers, Jimmy Robbins and Eric Arjes, she told them, "He is so different from any other guy that I've dated. He just does what all the other guys didn't do."

That was inspiration enough for Robbins. Hammack remembers he beckoned: "Why don't we write a song?"

The result is her new and decidedly happy single, "What He Does," a lilting, R&B-infused song tailor-made for her expressive voice.

Wammack says she left that fateful session with more than a song. She also walked out with a revelation.

"All of a sudden," she says, "I was like, oh my goodness, I've had this inspiration the whole time. I just wasn't used to writing out that feeling. I feel like it's matured me as a writer. It's not just therapy writing. It's writing about my life from all aspects. So it's opened me up to writing about my family. It's opened me up to writing about growing up, about just different things in life. But it all started with writing about being happy."

That's just one thing to know about the up-and-coming artist. Here are five more:

1. Her first musical love was the marimba.

Though Wammack took piano lessons growing up in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, she fell hard for the marimba, which is similar to a xylophone, when she joined her high school's percussion ensemble. For a time, she even dreamed about playing the instrument in a Broadway orchestra.

The ensemble's shows, she says, offered her a first taste of the thrill of live performance.

"That's where I learned how to smile and evoke emotion," she recalls, "and also how to feel something deeply while you play. And those songs didn't have words. It was just music. I think in a way God was preparing me as a young person to deal with nerves as a performer, because I don't get nervous too much."

2. She was "discovered," storybook-style.

During high school, Hammack sang covers and her own original songs just for fun at a local restaurant where she also worked as a hostess, never seriously considering singing as a career. Then one night Sony exec Jim Catino, in town for a golf trip, dropped by for dinner.

"He came up to me at the end of the night — and at this point, I was 17 — and he was like, 'I love your songs, I love your originals,'" Wammack recalls. And then he asked: "Would you ever think about moving to Nashville?"

Flattered but skeptical, she took Catino's card. When her parents followed up, they of course discovered he was the real deal. "Dad and I ended up making a trip up to Nashville and talked with him about what it would be like," she says, but she still couldn't envision pursuing a singing and songwriting career. Instead, she headed off to the University of North Alabama to eventually earn a degree in professional writing.

"Something in me said, just go to college, get a degree," Wammack says. "That's not everyone's path and I totally get that, but for me, I wanted that. I wanted something that no one could take away from me."

Throughout college, she continued her singing and songwriting, staying in touch with Catino, who kept offering her encouragement.

3. She's a real-life Miss Congeniality.

In search of scholarship money, Wammack entered the Miss University of North Alabama pageant, accompanying herself on marimba as she sang "What a Feeling" from Flashdance.

"And I ended up winning the whole thing, and I was like, oh, no, now I'm going to Miss Alabama!" she remembers.

Vying against other young women who had been groomed their whole lives for pageants, Wammack admits she felt out of her element. Though she didn't place in the event, she did earn more scholarship money by winning the talent portion, and her fellow competitors voted her Miss Congeniality.

