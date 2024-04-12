Meet Princess Nina of Greece and Denmark: Businesswoman and Fashion Sustainability Advocate

British royal family member Princess Eugenie was joined by a bevy of high-profile guests during a conversation on the fashion industry’s commitment to sustainability in London on Thursday. Among the attendees, Princess Nina made an appearance, posing for a photo alongside her distant cousin and designer Gabriela Hearst.

For the occasion, Princess Nina wore a turtleneck and wool pants by Hearst, channeling her own unique take on the quiet luxury aesthetic. She also carried a navy velvet clutch from the designer’s fashion label.

But who is Princess Nina of Greece and Denmark? And what is her relationship to European royals? Find out more about the businesswoman and socialite known as Nina Flohr.

Princess Nina, Gabriela Hearst and Princess Eugenie on April 11.

Princess Nina is the daughter of Thomas Flohr, who founded the airline company VistaJet in the early 2000s. Nina once served as the creative director of VistaJet prior to her marriage. Her mother is a founding editor of Russian Vogue and creative director of Fabergé.

Nina’s parents divorced when she was young, and she subsequently moved to London with her mother. As a young professional, Nina founded the luxury hotel Kisawa Sanctuary, for which she is also the creative director, and founded the Bazaruto Center for Scientific Studies, which focuses on East African marine ecosystems.

Princess Nina at a Memorial Service for King Constantine of the Hellenes at St. Sophia’s Greek Orthodox Cathedral on Feb. 28, 2024.

Princess Nina met Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark sometime in 2018. Prince Philippos is the son of Constantine II of Greece and Anne-Marie of Denmark. He is also the godson of the late Princess Diana. That same year, the couple attended the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

Princess Nina and Prince Philippos became engaged in 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the royal couple was not able to have a large ceremony. They initially married in a civil ceremony in December 2020.

Princess Nina of Greece and Denmark and Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark attend the Thanksgiving Service for King Constantine of the Hellenes at St George’s Chapel on Feb. 27, 2024, in Windsor.

Prince Philippos and Princess Eugenie are distant cousins. Princess Eugenie and her husband, along with sister Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mappelli Mozzi, attended Princess Nina and Prince Philippos’ wedding celebration in October 2021.

Narmina Marandi and Princess Nina of Greece and Denmark attend the Mrs Alice x Della Vite cocktail party on Nov. 28, 2023.

Nina often attends events such as the fashion sustainability panel, for which she joined Princess Eugenie. She’s also attended royal engagements and charity events.

