Meet the new presidents of these two Pierce College campuses. One is already doing the job here

Pierce College has selected presidents to lead its Fort Steilacoom and Puyallup campuses following a nationwide search, the college announced this week.

Matthew Campbell, who’s currently the interim president for Pierce College Puyallup, will assume a permanent role at Pierce College Fort Steilacoom. Chio Flores, an administrator at Wenatchee Valley College in central Washington, will become president at the Puyallup campus.

Their hires will be effective on May 1 and June 1, respectively, the college said.

In a statement announcing their selections Friday, Pierce College Chancellor and CEO Julie White said that both hires understood the educational landscape in Washington and are experienced in making colleges more equitable, accessible and successful.

“I look forward to working with these talented leaders to advance Pierce College’s work in engaging with our communities as we relentlessly pursue our mission of creating quality educational opportunities for a diverse community of learners to thrive in an evolving world,” White said.

Campbell holds a doctorate in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies from Temple University and previously served as vice president of Learning and Student Success at Pierce College Puyallup.

“Pierce College is an amazing community and I look forward to continuing our actions to center Black and Brown student excellence and advancing equitable access and success to move us all closer to education’s promise of economic and social mobility,” Campbell said in a statement.

Flores will arrive from Wenatchee Valley College in Wenatchee, where she currently serves as vice president of Student Services and Enrollment Management. She holds a doctorate in Higher Education and Administration from Washington State University.

“I am eager to work alongside Pierce’s amazing team as we advance the college’s anti-racism efforts to better serve the community and most importantly, our students,” Flores said in a statement.

The focus on racial equity aligns with the stated goals of White, who only this year took the reins as chancellor and CEO of the college, following the retirement of former college head Michele Johnson. White, who was formerly president of Pierce College Fort Steilacoom, told The News Tribune in November that she planned to make the college an anti-racist institution.

White had said she looked forward to helping the college define what that meant and how to achieve it. She added that college job candidates are asked how they view their role in contributing to that goal.

“All of our efforts over the past several years are focused on eliminating the disparities in success rates among students of color, and specifically among Black and Brown students,” she said in an email at the time.

Pierce College is the largest college district in Pierce County and serves more than 13,500 students each year, according to the college. State financial data shows that college campus presidents made $197,000 annually in 2021.