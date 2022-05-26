Meet piéton, Seoul's Newest Designer Footwear Label

piéton is an up-and-coming footwear label in Seoul that launched its first-ever capsule inspired by "Shape."

Founded by Jinhee Seo, the brand -- which translates to "walking person" in French -- creates modern silhouettes with the aim to build confidence in women. Its inaugural release is comprised of sleek shapes and minimal designs, including versatile yet statement-making sandals and mules. Standing out from the "Shape" range is MALMO oblique mule which arrives in "Black," "Warm Beige" and "Classic Gray," as well as EMDEN, a mesh ankle-length boot perfect for both summer and fall seasons.

Peep piéton's first release via the gallery above. You can shop the silhouettes via the brand's website or on W Concept for international shipping.