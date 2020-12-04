Meet the adventure athletes who say they removed the Utah monolith: 'If you think we’re proud, we’re not'

Bryan Alexander, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Two adventure athletes who advocate a "Leave No Trace" philosophy towards nature, have stepped forward to say they were part of the team who removed the Utah monolith – the celebrated structure discovered in a remote, southeast section of the state.

Utah residents Andy Lewis and Sylvan Christensen posted a 23-second video showing the 10-foot metal structure, once embedded into the rock, being dismantled, loaded onto a wheel barrow and carried away at night.

Lewis, a 34-year-old BASE jumping guide, posted the video to his YouTube account, Mr. Slackline, saying the group removed the monolith the night of Nov. 27. Lewis confirmed to the Salt Lake City Tribune that he had posted the video.

Adventure guide Christensen posted the video to his TikTok account Tuesday, The participants' faces are blurred to prevent recognition.

"We removed the Utah Monolith because there are clear precedents for how we share and standardize the use of our public lands, natural wildlife, native plants, fresh water sources, and human impacts upon them," Christensen wrote on an Instagram post, urging people to protect valuable public lands. "Things like this don’t help."

In an email to USA TODAY, Christensen said he received "death threats and threats of physical harm and hate speech" following the social media posts. On Wednesday Christensen posted a note on Instagram stories saying he had shut off the comments on the monolith removal post.

Photographers captured: Removal of the mysterious Utah monolith. Here's why it vanished.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sylvan Christensen (@sylvanslacks)

In the Instagram post featuring the #LeaveNoTrace hashtag, Christensen said the internationally celebrated monolith was inflicting damage to the pristine, remote region and threatened even more of a detrimental impact.

"Let’s be clear: The dismantling of the Utah Monolith is tragic— and if you think we’re proud — we’re not. We’re disappointed," Christensen wrote in his Instagram post. "Furthermore, we were too late."

He cited "ethical failures" of the still-mysterious artist who made a "gouge" in the sandstone to erect the object,

But that "was not even close to the damage caused by the internet sensationalism and subsequent reaction from the world," Christensen wrote. "This land wasn’t physically prepared for the population shift (especially during a pandemic)."

He described visitors flocking to the remote area in southeast Utah "by car, by bus, by van, helicopter, planes, trains, motorcycles and E-bikes and there isn’t even a parking lot. There aren’t bathrooms— and yes, pooping in the desert is a misdemeanor. There was a lot of that."

The Utah Department of Public Safety originally discovered the monolith embedded into the remote rocks Nov. 18 during an expedition counting bighorn sheep. The exact location was initially not disclosed in an effort to stop individuals locating it, in part because of the damage visitors would inflict on the area.

Days after the Bureau of Land Management revealed the structure had disappeared, travel photographer Ross Bernards, on the site with his friend Mike Newlands, revealed he saw four unidentified men remove it.

"They took it away for a few reasons," Newlands told USA TODAY. "It’s litter. Public lands are to be respected, and this was out-of-place in a pristine and sensitive environment."

USA TODAY has reached out to the San Juan County Sheriff's office for comment on any police investigation into the removal. Asked if they were focusing on any suspects, Alan Freestone, chief deputy with the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, told the New York Times, "I know they have some leads, and that’s all we are saying right now."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ross Bernards (@rossbernards)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Utah monolith: Meet the athletes who removed the mysterious structure

Latest Stories

  • Rangers will not loan Lafreniere to Canada for world juniors

    Hockey Canada said in a statement Thursday that the NHL's New York Rangers will not loan Lafreniere to Canada's team for the upcoming world junior hockey championship in Edmonton.

  • Report: Some NHL teams considering playing their home games outdoors

    Could outdoor stadiums be a solution to the NHL's revenue problems?

  • NFL reinstates Josh Gordon from fifth suspension, receiver could play in 2020

    Josh Gordon will be eligible to play the final two weeks of the regular season for the Seahawks.

  • Pascal Siakam scoffs at reporter for calling Raptors' 2019 title 'surprising'

    Pascal Siakam is tired of the disrespect and flatly rejected the idea that the Raptors' 2019 title was a surprise to anyone.

  • Kawhi recruited Serge Ibaka to the Clippers in the most Kawhi way possible

    The Clippers star kept it brief with his former teammate.

  • Snoop Dogg is starting a new boxing league called The Fight Club

    Snoop Dogg drew rave reviews doing commentary during the Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. fight.

  • COVID problems, NFC intrigue, an apology to Mahomes | More Football

    The guys dive into how the NFL handled COVID-19 last week, apologize to Patrick Mahomes for considering anybody else for MVP and break down the suddenly spicy playoff race in the NFC.

  • Pascal Siakam reflects on bubble disappointment: 'I didn't recognize myself'

    Raptors forward Pascal Siakam reflects on his miserable playoff performance and the mental toll it took on him.

  • NFL odds: Who has the best chance to beat Patrick Mahomes for MVP? (The best answer: nobody)

    Let's look at the candidates for MVP other than the obvious favorite.

  • Alphonso Davies' remarkable year continues with Canadian Player of the Year award

    Five trophies with Bayern Munich, and now a second Canadian Men's Player of the Year award in three years.

  • Nets' Caris LeVert: NBA 'honestly wasn't the same' without Kevin Durant

    The NBA was missing one of its biggest stars last season.

  • Down goes No. 1: No. 8 N.C. State women upend top-ranked South Carolina on the road

    The Wolfpack scored a sloppy road win over the nation's No. 1 team.

  • Is one-and-done team building still working? Early struggles at Kentucky, Duke could signal end of an era

    It is still early in this college basketball season, but the early returns are that the one-and-done blue bloods are struggling and the era of veterans and transfers could be upon us.

  • How the Lakers can still acquire a third star next offseason

    There's one way the Lakers could be a factor during 2021’s bonanza of a free-agent class after signing LeBron and AD to new deals.

  • Mad Bets: Line Movement to watch in Week 13

    Matt Gothard & Jared Quay talk about the games with the most significant line movement in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

  • Russell Westbrook, John Wall thank Houston and D.C. after trade: 'I did my best to make you proud'

    John Wall spent his entire 9-year career with the Wizards.

  • Two Grand Slam events added to curling bubble at Canada Olympic Park in Calgary

    After a long wait, some clarity finally arrived on the curling scene this week with word that a Calgary "bubble" will be used to salvage several top events this season. Sportsnet said Thursday it planned to hold two Grand Slams in the hub, bringing the total number of competitions at the Markin MacPhail Centre to six after Curling Canada's initial announcement Tuesday. The news was generally well-received by those eager to see the Roaring Game's return on a larger scale. However, optimism has been rather tempered by rising COVID-19 case numbers in Alberta. "I think everyone is probably (experiencing) a whole range of emotions: happy, relieved, apprehensive," Sportsnet curling commentator Mike Harris said from Toronto. "Everything is still kind of up in the air." Dates, event specifics and tournament formats are among the details yet to be released.  The Scotties Tournament of Hearts will likely kick things off in February. It's expected the Tim Hortons Brier, Canadian mixed doubles playdowns and world men's championship would follow. The two Slams that remained on the calendar — the Players' Championship and Champions Cup — could go from mid-April to early May.  There are still hurdles to clear before rocks are thrown at the Canada Olympic Park venue. The national federation and Sportsnet both made that clear in their respective news releases this week. The Curling Canada announcement headline said it "aims" to hold a series of events in the hub city. Sportsnet said it's "setting its sights" on hosting the two Slams in a bubble. In other words, the plan is not exactly a lock. Alberta Health has given provisional approval for the concept and health protocols, but consultations continue with the Public Health Agency of Canada.  Protocols won't be finalized until shortly before the beginning of competition, Curling Canada said. The federation will look to follow models used by the NHL and the NBA earlier this year.  Hockey bubbles were successful in Edmonton and Toronto and the basketball hub worked near Orlando.  "We're all excited but the apprehension is still there with what's going on with COVID," Harris said. "So I think COVID is still the boss right now but I'm happy to see that curling is really trying to do (it)." Alberta has emerged as a go-to province for sporting bubbles.  The world junior hockey championship is set for an Edmonton hub this month and WinSport, which operates COP, is pursuing international freestyle ski and snowboard hubs for January and March. But looming large is the worsening COVID-19 situation in parts of the country and particularly in Alberta. It remains quite possible that the plug is pulled on curling plans if things go farther downhill this winter. Other challenges remain too.  For qualification, provincial and territorial championships are a moving target due to myriad issues. Elite teams have been limited to sporadic schedules. Rinks with new lineups have had few in-game reps. Depending on results and entry plans, the Calgary stay could also be a long sojourn for some players.  "To get your head around seven to 10 weeks away from your family, it's a challenge for sure," said skip Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., the reigning Brier champion.  Many championship traditions are out the window this time around. Classic provincial matchups might not happen. Vacancies in the field could be filled with higher-ranked teams as wild-card entries. The unique Scotties and Brier setups could also have real upset potential given the rust factor and unusual circumstances.  "It certainly will be a little bit more of an open field when it comes to those Canadian championships and even our Slams as well," said Harris, who won Olympic silver in 1998. "It's a challenge for the players but there's a lot of teams who've been on the ice quite a bit already." World championships with Olympic ramifications also loom large.  Television networks — TSN/RDS airs Season of Champions events and Sportsnet broadcasts the Slams — will be pleased to provide live domestic content, a rarity of late. Sponsors will no doubt be happy too. A once-in-a-lifetime curling plan has moved closer to fruition. For curlers, fans and the sport's powerbrokers, it's a most welcome development. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2020. With files from Canadian Press reporter Donna Spencer in Calgary. Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter. Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press

  • James Harden reportedly preferred John Wall to Russell Westbrook: Will trade persuade him to stay?

    John Wall's arrival in Houston appears in part to be an attempt to appease James Harden.

  • Nuggets star Jamal Murray crossing fingers that he can play for Canada at Olympics

    DENVER — Playing for Canada's men's basketball team at the Olympics next year would be a wonderful opportunity for Jamal Murray, but the Denver Nuggets star has no idea how realistic that is at this stage.With COVID-19 wreaking havoc on the world and the NBA playoffs scheduled to overlap with an Olympic qualifying tournament in Victoria next summer, the native of Kitchener, Ont., knows there's a long way to go before determining whether a trip to Tokyo is a possibility."Any time you play for your country, it's a different type of honour than just playing on a team or in a league," Murray said on a conference call with reporters on Thursday as the Nuggets continued individual workouts ahead of the start of training camp this weekend. "Going against the best athletes in the world on the biggest stage, it would be a lot of fun. Plus, you get to play with guys I never get to play with or practise with. I've got some good friends on there, too. "It would be a really good experience, especially being in a different country playing. I look forward to it. I just hope it happens. Like I said, just trying to get through this season the best way we can, try to get it through it healthy and then look ahead."Murray would be a leader on a potentially dangerous Canadian team in Tokyo. But Canada has to get through a tough qualifier to earn its first Olympic berth in 21 years, assuming the Games go ahead as scheduled.The NBA season is scheduled to conclude before the start of the Olympics."If we do play at the Olympics, it will be a lot of fun to play with these guys and really get to see the roster we have," Murray said.Coming off a playoffs in which he had four 40-plus point games to help the Nuggets advance to the Western Conference Finals, Murray is hungry for more this season.The Nuggets lost in five games against the eventual champion Los Angeles Lakers in the West final after upsetting Kawhi Leonard and the L.A. Clippers."It feels good when another team gives you more respect or plays a little harder and stuff like that," Murray said. "But we're just worried about us. It's not like we won the championship last year. We're just going to keep grinding."Murray says playing strong defence is his priority."Defence and rebounding help you work yourself into the game," he said. "You can get locked in on offence or just on one side of the court. but when you're locked in entirely and really vocal on defence, the offence will take care of itself ... I'm just trying to focus more on my defensive energy and let it translate to my offence."This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • How did that instantly become a T-shirt? Inside baseball's moment-based merchandise boom

    That crazy thing that just happened in the game? Yeah, you can probably buy a T-shirt about it by morning. Here's why.