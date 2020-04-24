Meet the other Lamar Jackson, a Nebraska draft prospect looking to make a name for himself

The only thing that matters in life is obscure sports statistics. Who, after all, needs a loving support system when box scores from 1962 are right there?

In that spirit, we have one wish for the upcoming NFL season: Have 2020 NFL Draft cornerback prospect Lamar Jackson intercept reigning MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson. It would, at least to our knowledge, be the first time a player with the same name as a passer has picked off a throw from that player. That's trivia gold.

Who is this new Lamar Jackson? He's been a key member of Nebraska's secondary for the past three years, and made the All-Big Ten second team as a senior. He is projected by Sporting News to be a mid-round selection.

Jackson intercepted a couple of NFL-bound quarterbacks with the Cornhuskers. His pick of Dwayne Haskins in 2018 was probably most notable, but he also got likely 2020 selection Steven Montez last year. There are a few things that would improve the odds of him jumping in front a pass from the other Jackson — namely being drafted by an AFC North team and/or joining a squad that would allow him immediate playing time.

Here are some other things to know about the Lamar Jackson-Lamar Jackson dynamic:

Nebraska's Lamar Jackson used to be the best-rated Lamar Jackson

The defensive back arrived at Nebraska as a four-star recruit and No. 82 overall player in the nation, according to 247 Sports' composite score. The quarterback, meanwhile, arrived at Louisville as a three-star recruit and the No. 409 player.

By the time the Cornhuskers' Jackson arrived on campus in 2016, though, he had already been left in the dust by his namesake, who rushed for 960 yards and 11 touchdowns as a freshman in 2015.

Nebraska's Lamar Jackson scouting reports

Jackson is expected to be a Day 2 or Day 3 selection given his specialized skill set that plays up in press coverage schemes.

NFL.com: "His long arms and big frame can annoy and disrupt pass-catchers when he's in the vicinity, but he's missing the speed to stay in phase with vertical routes and route specialists."

The Draft Network: "Jackson has notable mental and physical restrictions that he will have to overcome at the next level, making him a matchup-specific depth player that will need to excel on special teams."

Athlon Sports: "His size (6-2, 210) allows him to play physical against big-bodied receivers who might otherwise dominate smaller corners. This becomes a significant asset in the red zone, where hand-fighting and winning jump balls are the name of the game."

What does Lamar Jackson think of Lamar Jackson?

Nebraska's cornerback has positive things to say about the Ravens' star QB — even though he admits sharing a name with an MVP can be frustrating on occasion.

"I can't wait to meet him," Jackson told ESPN. "I'm a fan of him. I think he's amazing and is probably going to take Baltimore to the Super Bowl here soon. It's a blessing, really, to have his name."

Google is creating enemies of complete strangers

You, the reader, have almost certainly Googled your own name before. Unless you're extremely accomplished in your field or have an uncommon name, there's probably someone above you in the search results. You hate that. You want to be the most recognized Joe Schmoe or Sally Seashells in the world. You vow to secure that mantle eventually.

I, the writer, am also guilty of Google-driven hate. Chicago sports radio host Dan Bernstein? What a loser. German-American mathematician Dan Bernstein? Get a life.

Now imagine how Lamar Jackson must feel. He's one of the best athletes in the world, a soon-to-be NFL pro, and he still can't be No. 1. The best moment of his life to this point is accompanied by sportswriters around the country talking about some Ravens quarterback.

So we're rooting for you, Lamar from Nebraska. Go get that interception. For all of us deemed second- or third-tier by a stupid algorithm.