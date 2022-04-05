Meet OfficiallyVeryGay, The Unofficial Gay Parents Of TikTok

Lexy White
·5 min read

Welcome to The Floor Is Yours, where we spotlight the creators behind the meaningful content on your FYP — because it’s not just about who they are, but the message in what they’re creating.

“I got on [TikTok], and I was making videos literally targeted to one person,” Grey laughs. That person was Grayson, the other half of the popular TikTok account @OfficiallyVeryGay, and thus began the quintessential digital age courtship that has popped up on countless FYPs. Based in California, Grey, a gender-fluid Afro-Indigenous 25-year-old, and Grayson, a 24-year-old transmasc, both of whom go by their first names, challenge the cisgender, heteronormative narrative of relationships through their TikTok videos. When scrolling through their page, you’ll find vulnerable videos about Grayson’s transition, joyful vlogs of the couple settling into their new home, and some of the cutest and most wholesome clips of them dancing in their kitchen. Through these snippets into their relationship, OfficiallyVeryGay gives young queer people the representation and love story they themselves have dreamed of.

“[We thought] let’s just be the really gay parents [on TikTok], which is what we are in real life to our friends and our communities,” Grayson tells Refinery29. “Our home immediately became the house that all the kids came to, and we want anyone to come and feel safe and feel loved.”

@refinery29 Please adopt me, @Grayson & Grey #lgbtq #queercontentcreator #queercouple ♬ Paper Birds (3 min) – Jordan Halpern Schwartz

Grey and Grayson’s relationship was not only born on TikTok, but has flourished on the platform. After being “moots” for a few months, they started dating in November 2020 and made a joint account a month later. In the early days, you would see playful videos of them driving around in Grayson’s truck while they got to know each other. You almost feel as though you’re not meant to be there and that you’re reading their private journal, a timestamp of those intimate moments that usually are reserved for a couple’s memories. “Some of our first videos are my favourite memories of Grey,” Grayson says. With nowhere to go during the pandemic, they wanted to capitalise on the only thing they had: time. The page was never meant to be a serious platform, but the pair knew that by being fun and genuine, they could provide a community for queer people who didn’t have representation that accurately depicted themselves, let alone their desired relationships. Then, in January 2021, Grey and Grayson sat down for StyleLikeU’s What’s Underneath series, in which they detailed the best and most challenging parts of their relationship. Their follower count jumped by 25,000 overnight.

As an intersectional queer couple, Grey and Grayson appeal to the multiple intersectionalities we all have in our identities. “We get people who have religious trauma, are Indigenous, Black people, white people trying to be better allies, people who don’t understand us at all and are just trying to watch and absorb, and transgender kids who are trying to watch and absorb,” Grey says. But they’ve also been subjected to a slew of racist and homophobic comments. “[Haters] can say I invite the commentary, but I’m not really inviting you. I’m inviting the community that I feel safe in and I just can’t shut you out,” says Grayson, who has been sharing his transition journey online in the hopes that his experience will help other trans people feel validated.

Both Grey and Grayson know, however, the impact they have is far greater than the hate they receive. Being inundated with white, cisgender, heterosexual relationships while growing up, Grey says her inaccessibility to language about gender identities and sexuality limited her from seeing herself on social media, let alone, the relationships she wanted. She recalls watching YouTube when she was younger and repeatedly seeing the same heteronormative cis couples proudly showcasing the everyday goings of their relationships, posting videos of them grocery shopping or building furniture together. But when she’d go to bed at night, she’d have to imagine her own version that included someone who looked and loved like her.

Grey explains there’s a lack of queer visibility, especially of intersectional queerness, because cisgenderness and heterosexuality is more palatable to those in positions of power who approve content for large brands or accounts. “Brands really only want queer people for trauma or fashion,” Grey says. “It’s frustrating because a lot of brands that are trying to appeal to ‘regular at-home’ couples don’t want to work with us, even though that’s what we are. People still don’t want that [from queer couples].”

One piece of advice they have for young queer people is to find something to anchor your identity to, whether that be a peer you confide in or yourself. Your anchor should be a person or space that validates your identity when you need it. Grey recalls a time when whenever she was alone, she would look in the mirror and validate her own identity until she had the space to say and live it out loud. Giving her a sweet peck on the shoulder, Grayson adds that young queer people should know nobody can take your identity away from you. And although it’s scary to be queer in a space that has little to no queer representation or conversation, there are safe queer spaces online, and it’s important to hold onto them because the ability to experience life as your authentic self is coming.

“Don’t think for a second that you aren’t loved and you aren’t going to be protected in this world,” Grayson says, “because whether it be someone small, a large organisation, or a couple like us on TikTok making weird content, someone loves you and is looking out for you and is trying to make sure that by the time you get to whatever age or age, it’s so much easier for you.”

Seeing two people that look and love in a way that doesn’t often get shown online is proof of the power that we have harvested from social media. OfficiallyVeryGay is showcasing queer love in the way it deserves to be shown: as normal.

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

Why All The Good Social Media Is Gay

How Black Friendships Can Thrive Through Therapy

The Radiant Beauty Of Queer Parenthood

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • Kraken deal blow to Stars' playoff push with 4-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night. McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a beautiful finish five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion. It was Donato’s 14th of the season, tying his career-high. Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-n

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • Matthews nets 51st goal to help Toronto defeat Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 51st goal, Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their fourth straight with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. John Tavares, Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have netted 24 goals during their streak. Ivan Provorov had two goals and an assist and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who have lost five of six. Philadel

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • Toews helps Avalanche beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

    DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado’s marks from 2000-01 and 2017-18. At 28-4-3, Colorado possesses the league’s top home record. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado in a fast-paced game that had just one penalty and featured tw

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • Nova Scotia women's curling team finishes perfect week with national title

    A Nova Scotia women's curling team will represent Canada at the world junior championship after winning a national title this week. Led by skip Taylour Stevens, Nova Scotia edged an Ontario team skipped by Emily Deschenes 7-5 in the championship game Friday in Stratford, Ont. The Nova Scotia team improved on a bronze-medal performance in 2020. "Honestly, it doesn't even feel real yet," Stevens said in an interview Saturday. "We can't wrap our head around it. It was an amazing week and I'm so pro

  • NHL broadcaster doubles down on controversial, violent opinion

    Tyson Nash had the opportunity to walk back his brutal comments. He chose not to.

  • Pascal Siakam discusses Kyle Lowry's impact on and off the court

    After Toronto's loss to Miami in Kyle Lowry's emotional return, Pascal Siakam said Lowry's leadership qualities, work ethic, ability to connect and bond with teammates and the way he always set a hardworking tone are some of the lasting traits that have impacted him most. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Tony Eghan remembered as educator, athlete and proud Ghanaian-Nova Scotian

    Members of Nova Scotia's Ghanaian community are celebrating the life of a leader. Tony Eghan was born in Ghana and lived much of his life in Nova Scotia. He died in March. Long before Eghan moved to Nova Scotia, he'd made a mark in Africa. In 1978, he coached Ghana's Black Stars to win the Africa Cup of Nations. "He was already a celebrity in his own right before he came to Canada," said Toria Aidoo, a Ghanaian-Nova Scotian who met Eghan after he migrated to Nova Scotia in 1989. According to his

  • Kyle Lowry: ‘I miss everything about this city, this country, this organization'

    Raptors legend Kyle Lowry returned to Toronto on Sunday for the first time since being traded to the Miami Heat. He discussed what he misses about playing in Toronto, how impressed he’s been with the Raptors this season, what the transition to Miami has been like for him and his family, and much more. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • Ève Gascon becomes 1st female goalie to win QMJHL game in 22 years

    Gatineau Olympiques netminder Ève Gascon has become the first female goalie to win a game in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in more than two decades. The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., stopped 23 shots in the team's 7-3 win Friday over the Drummondville Voltigeurs. It was Gascon's second start for the Olympiques, with her first game last month ending in a 5-4 loss to the Rimouski Oceanic. Gascon is the first woman to play in the league in 22 years, when Charline Labonté — also the most rec

  • Golden Knights edge Canucks 3-2 in overtime, extend win streak to five games

    VANCOUVER — Shea Theodore scored 2:05 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights eked out a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and assist, and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for Vegas (39-28-4), which stretched its win streak to five games. The Canucks (32-28-10) went down 2-0 in the first period but rallied with goals from J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat in the third. Robin Lehner returned from a lower-body injury to put up a 26-save performance for Vegas. Th

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan

  • Jack Eichel nets a pair as Golden Knights sink Kraken 5-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jack Eichel scored twice in his first multigoal game since being traded to Vegas, Logan Thompson made 26 saves and the Golden Knights beat the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Friday night. The Golden Knights, the previous NHL expansion team, swept the season series against the newest expansion team. Vegas beat Seattle in the season opener in October and shut out the Kraken 3-0 on Wednesday night. Eichel scored his eighth and ninth goals of the season in his 22nd game for the Golden Knights.