Meet The Observer’s ‘Starting 5’ girls’ high school basketball team

The 2024-25 high school basketball season tips off this week, and The Observer is continuing an annual tradition by naming the girls’ best basketball players in the area in preseason.

In March or April, the media company will name its annual All-Observer team.

Now, meet this year’s “Starting 5.”

Kiara Anderson, Mallard Creek: Anderson led East Lincoln to a 29-2 record last season, averaging 20.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 4.1 steals per game. In the offseason, she moved with her mother to Charlotte and enrolled at Mallard Creek. She joins a powerhouse team that returns four starters.

Camri Hobbs, JM Robinson: Hobbs comes from a family of athletes. Her brother, Daevin, is a sophomore football player at Tennessee. Her sister, Ella, is a freshman basketball player at Ohio State. Hobbs has seven Division I offers and the 6-3 junior point guard returns after averaging 21.6 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals as a sophomore.

Oshauna Holland, Stuart Cramer: A 5-7 junior guard, Holland has scored 1,327 points in two years, averaging 22.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 6.0 steals, 5.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per game for her career. As a sophomore, she averaged 27.3 points, 9.4 rebounds, 6.5 steals and led her team to a 24-6 record and Big South 3A regular-season and conference tournament championships.

Alexis Shehan, Lake Norman: The 6-foot senior and Kentucky Wesleyan commit averaged 17.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists as a junior. She helped lead Lake Norman to a state semifinal berth as a sophomore and a quarterfinal berth as a junior.

Samantha Shehan, Lake Norman: The 5-10 senior Kentucky Wesleyan commit is the reigning Greater Metro 4A conference player of the year averaging 18.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game a year ago. Like her sister, she made The All-Observer basketball team last season.