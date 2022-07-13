Meet the nominees for All-USA Today HSSA Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year!

The 2021-22 USA TODAY High School Sports Awards returns July 31 with an on-demand broadcast honoring the nation's top high school athletes.

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is pleased to announce the 2022 All-USA TODAY HSSA Boys Track & Field Team!

These 24 standouts will be honored as nominees for national Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year. The winner, along with three finalists, will be revealed July 31 during an on-demand broadcast, which this year will feature top athletes in 29 boys and girls sports awards categories as well as special honors like Special Olympics Athlete of the Year, Rising Star and Play of the Year.

All national nominees must register to provide show information and receive important updates regarding the show. To register, click on the "REGISTER" button on the event website.

And the nominees are …

2022 All-USA TODAY HSSA Boys Track & Field: Jordan Anthony, Tylertown High School (Mississippi) — SR Jaylen Boudreaux, Cane Bay High School (South Carolina) — SR Connor Burns, Southern Boone County High School (Missouri) — JR James Donahue, Belmont Hill School (New Jersey) — SR Cade Flatt, Marshall County High School (Kentucky) — SR Gregory Foster, The Lawrenceville School (New Jersey) — SR Casey Helm, Madison High School (Kansas) — SR Jack Larriviere, Jesuit High School (Louisiana) — SR Micah Larry, Montverde Academy (Florida) — JR Judson Lincoln IV, Oakland Mills High School (Maryland) — SR Gary Martin, Archbishop Wood High School (Pennsylvania) — SR Tmars McCallum, Carolina Forest High School (South Carolina) — SR Malik Mixon, Westlake High School (Georgia) — SR Che Nwabuko, Manor High School (Texas) — SR Nick Plant, Canfield High School (Ohio) — SR Rodrick Pleasant, Junipero Serra High School (California) — JR Jace Posey, Strake Jesuit College Prep (Texas) — JR Tarik Robinson-O'Hagan, Woonsocket High School (Rhode Island) — SR Matthew Rueff, Katy Seven Lakes High School (Texas) — SR Colin Sahlman, Newbury Park High School (California) — SR Brett Schwartz, Santa Fe Trail High School (Kansas) — SR Kendrick Smallwood, Mesquite Poteet High School (Texas) — SR Will Sumner, Woodstock High School (Georgia) — SR Cyrus Ways, Nease High School (Florida) — SR

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2022 All-USA TODAY High School Sports Awards Boys Track & Field