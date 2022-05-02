Meet the nominees for All-USA Today HSSA Girls Bowler Player of the Year!

The 2021-22 USA TODAY High School Sports Awards returns July 31 with an on-demand broadcast honoring the nation's top high school athletes.

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is pleased to announce the 2021-22 All-USA TODAY HSSA Girls Bowling Team!

These 24 standouts will be honored as nominees for national Girls Bowler of the Year. The winner, along with three finalists, will be revealed July 31 during an on-demand broadcast, which this year will feature top athletes in 29 boys and girls sports awards categories as well as special honors like Special Olympics Athlete of the Year, Rising Star and Play of the Year.

All national nominees must register to provide show information and receive important updates regarding the show. To register, click on the "REGISTER" button on the event website.

And the nominees are …

2021-22 All-USA TODAY HSSA Girls Bowling: Hayden Bennett, Kamiakin High School (Washington) — JR Kathryn Bowman, Peru Central High School (New York) — SR Millie Bromley, Hardin County High School (Tennessee) — SO Brooklyn Butler, Croswell-Lexington High School (Michigan) — SR Cadence Cagnolatti, St. Amant High School (Louisiana) — SO Sierra Calo, Bell Creek Academy (Florida) — SR Piper Chalmers, W.F. West High School (Washington) — JR Madison Ferguson, Vandalia High School (Illinois) — SR Lydia Flanagan, Burrell High School (Pennsylvania) — SR Paige Frantz, Pleasure Ridge Park High School (Kentucky) — SR Katarina Hagler, Oasis High School (Florida) — SO Jenna Hedgepath, Lipscomb Academy (Tennessee) — SR Samantha Kanehailua, Pearl City High School (Hawaii) — FR Mackenzie Keane, East Brunswick High School (New Jersey) — SR Natalie Kent, Newark High School (New York) — JR Megan Prettyman, Gloucester County Institute of Technology (New Jersey) — SR Emma Siekierski, Davison High School (Michigan) — SR Sophia Strain. Batesville High School (Arkansas) — JR Karli VanDuinen, Whitehall High School (Michigan) — SR Victoria Varano, North Rockland High School (New York) — SR Makayla Velasquez, Marion L. Steele High School (Ohio) — SR Madison Walker, Campus High School (Kansas) — JR Sydney Wilson, Waterloo West High School (Iowa) — JR Emma Yoder, Triway High School (Ohio) — SO

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2021-22 All-USA TODAY High School Sports Awards Girls Bowling