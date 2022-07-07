Meet the nominees for All-USA Today HSSA Boys Lacrosse Player of the Year!

The 2021-22 USA TODAY High School Sports Awards returns July 31 with an on-demand broadcast honoring the nation's top high school athletes.

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is pleased to announce the 2022 All-USA TODAY HSSA Boys Lacrosse Team!

These 24 standouts will be honored as nominees for national Boys Lacrosse Player of the Year. The winner, along with three finalists, will be revealed July 31 during an on-demand broadcast, which this year will feature top athletes in 29 boys and girls sports awards categories as well as special honors like Special Olympics Athlete of the Year, Rising Star and Play of the Year.

All national nominees must register to provide show information and receive important updates regarding the show. To register, click on the "REGISTER" button on the event website.

And the nominees are …

2022 All-USA TODAY HSSA Boys Lacrosse: Brody Coleman, M, Cazenovia High School (New York) — SR Patrick Crogan, M, Lexington High School (Massachusetts) — SR Mac Eldridge, FO, Georgetown Preparatory School (Maryland) — SR Luke Engelke, FO, Pingry School (New Jersey) — SR Riley Figueiras, D, St. John's College High School (Maryland) — SR Caleb Fyock, G, St. John's College High School (Maryland) — JR Logan Ip, M, Corona del Mar High School (California) — SR Maddox Johnson, M, Ponte Vedra High School (Florida) — JR Malachi Jones, LSM, McDonogh School (Maryland) — SR Sean Jordan, LSM, St. Andrew's School (Florida) — SR George Kalos, FO, W.A. Hough High School (North Carolina) — SR Jon King, A, Corner Canyon High School (Utah) — SR AJ Larkin, D, Loyola Blakefield (Maryland) — SR Bo Lockwood, A, Hartland High School (Michigan) — SR Dom Pietramala, A, Boys Latin School of Maryland (Maryland) — SR Grant Rodny, A, Air Academy High School (Colorado) — SR Will Schaller, LSM, Hill School (Pennsylvania) — SR John Schroter, D, Riverside High School (Virginia) — SR Gunnar Schwarz, G, St. Andrew's School (Florida) — SR Max Sloat, A, Sacred Heart Prep (Colorado) — SR Joey Spallina, A, Mount Sinai High School (New York) — SR Joey Terenzi, M, Manhasset Secondary School (New York) — SR Cam Weibel, G, Darien High School (Connecticut) — SR Michael Weisshaar, M, Archbishop Spalding High School (Maryland) — SR

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2022 All-USA TODAY High School Sports Awards Boys Lacrosse