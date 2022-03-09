Meet the nominees for the News & Observer Triangle high school athlete of the week

Here are the nominees for the News & Observer Triangle athlete of the week.

Boys’ Athletes of the Week nominees

Mason Bader, Apex Friendship lacrosse: The Patriots’ sophomore scored six goals, had two assists and three groundballs to lead Apex Friendship to a 14-5 win over Athens Drive Feb. 28.

Anthony Brown, East Wake baseball: The Warriors’ senior went 4-for-5 at the plate, hitting for the cycle -- with a single, double, triple, home, eight RBIs, three runs scored and two stolen bases in a 23-14 win over Knightdale March 4.

East Wake (2-1) also won at Southeast Raleigh, 9-3 Feb. 28, and lost at Rolesville 17-4 March 2.

Ved Chotalia, Panther Creek tennis: The Catamounts’ freshman went 3-0 at No. 1 singles and 2-1 at No. 1 doubles (with partner, Prajwal Biradar) as Panther Creek went 2-1 as a team.

Chotalia won his singles match, 6-1, 6-4 and his doubles’ match, 8-3, in a 7-0 win over Apex Feb. 28.

He won 6-2, 6-4 in singles, while losing in doubles in a 6-3 loss at Green Hope March 2.

Chotalia won 6-2, 6-2 in singles to go with an 8-4 doubles’ victory in an 8-1 win at Chapel Hill March 3.

Ford Evans, Clayton tennis: The Comets’ sophomore won all three singles (at No. 1) and doubles’ (at No. 2) matches to help Clayton to three wins.

Evans won 6-3, 6-4 in singles and 8-0 in doubles with partner Brandon Anderson in a 9-0 team win at Corinth Holders Feb. 28.

He also won 6-0, 6-0 in singles and 8-0 in doubles in a 9-0 win over Cleveland March 2.

Evans won 6-2, 6-2 in singles and 8-1 in doubles in a 6-3 victory over Wake Forest March 3.

Drew Lanphere, East Wake Academy baseball: The N.C. State commit went 2-for-2, hitting a game-tying home run to help East Wake Academy to a 4-3 win over Voyager Academy March 4.

Lanphere also came into the game on the mound in relief, striking out seven batters in 2.2 innings of work to earn the victory in the same game.

Carrick Ryan, Voyager Academy baseball: The Vikings’ freshman pitched five innings with four strikeouts, earning the victory on the mound in a 5-0 win at Riverside March 2. Ryan was also 1-for-3 at the plate with a walk and run scored in the same game.

Ryan also went 1-for-2 with a RBI and two stolen bases in a 4-3 loss at East Wake Academy March 4.

Colby Stephens, West Johnston golf: The Wildcats’ sophomore tied for medalist honors, shooting a 74 (18 holes) in a 3A Quad County Conference match at Willow Springs Country Club March 1.

He also earned medalist honors, shooting a 40 (nine holes) in Johnston County Schools’ match at Reedy Creek golf course March 3.

Griffin Wald, Middle Creek Track: The Mustangs’ junior ran a personal-best 9:40.30 to win the 3200-meter run at Holly Springs, March 3.

Wald’s time was also the No. 1 time run in the state this outdoor season, according to ncmilesplit.com.

Girls’ Athletes of the Week nominees

Anais Blanco, Princeton soccer: The Bulldogs’ sophomore forward scored five goals in a 6-2 win over Rosewood Feb. 28.

Blanco also scored two goals and had one assist in a 9-0 victory over Lakewood March 1.

Brennan Howell, St. Thomas More Academy soccer: The Chancellors’ sophomore scored two goals and two assists in a 7-1 win over John Paul II Catholic March 1.

Howell also scored two goals and three assists in a 10-0 victory at Faith Christian March 3.

Taylor Jones, Wake Forest softball: The Cougars’ sophomore tossed a complete-game shutout with 15 strikeouts, while also going 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBI to lead Wake Forest (1-1) to a 9-0 win at Sanderson March 3.

Kirra Olson, Apex Friendship lacrosse: The Patriots’ senior scored 15 goals and had one assist as Apex Friendship started the season 3-0.

Olson had four goals and one assist in a 20-6 win over Athens Drive Feb. 28.

She scored four goals in a 14-9 victory at Broughton March 2.

Olson also had seven goals in a 21-9 win at Green Hope March 3.

Kylie Specht, Jordan softball: The Falcons’ freshman went 2-for-2 at the plate with two triples and four RBI to lead Jordan to an 18-0 win over Durham School of Arts in her first high school game March 1.

Specht also had a solo home run in a 19-4 loss at Northwood March 4.

Ellie Stoltz, St. Mary’s lacrosse: The St. Mary’s freshman scored four goals, had one assist and three groundballs in a 17-7 loss at Durham Academy March 4.

Savannah Wick, Middle Creek soccer: The Mustangs’ junior scored both goals in a 2-0 win at Garner Feb. 28.

She also scored a goal and had two assists in a 4-0 victory at Willow Spring March 3.

Macy Williman, South Garner socccer: The Titans’ sophomore scored six goals and had three assists in three games to help South Garner start 3-0 for the first time in school history.

Williman scored a goal in a 4-0 win over Hillside Feb. 28.

She scored three goals and had three assists in another 8-1 win over Hillside March 4.

Williman also scored two goals in a 5-0 victory over Knightdale March 5.

** Information published today includes statistics through March 5.

