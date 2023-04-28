Meet the nominees for 2022-23 All-USA TODAY HSSA Boys Bowler of the Year!

The 2022-23 USA TODAY High School Sports Awards returns this summer with an on-demand broadcast honoring the nation's top high school athletes in 31 sports.

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is pleased to announce the 2022-23 All-USA TODAY HSSA Boys Bowling Team!

These 25 All-USA Team members will be honored as nominees for national Boys Bowler of the Year. The winner will be revealed this summer during an on-demand broadcast that will feature top athletes in 31 boys and girls sports awards categories, as well as special honors like Special Olympics Athlete of the Year, Rising Star and Play of the Year.

Visit the event website for the latest updates on this year's event.

And the nominees are ...

2022-23 ALL-USA TODAY HSSA BOYS BOWLING:

Jonathan Arena, Archbishop Shaw High School (Louisiana) — SO

Zach Bombard, La Salle Academy (New York) — SO

Conner Butt, Columbia Academy (Tennessee) — SR

Richard Caruso, Apopka High School (Florida) — SR

Jayden Conto, John Jay Senior High School (New York) — FR

Ayden Davis, Antietam High School (Pennsylvania) — SR

Adam Denny, Saint Albert Catholic (Iowa) — SR

Drew Groscost, Lewisburg High School (Mississippi) — JR

Spencer Hannahs, Graham High School (Ohio) — SR

Garrett Hansen, McCool Junction Public School (Nebraska) — SR

Zeke Heerema, Grand Rapids Christian High School (Michigan) — JR

Charlie Hunter, Salem Community High School (Illinois) — SR

Michael Kimble, Spain Park High School (Alabama) — JR

Kaden Kuusela, Grand Island Senior High School (Nebraska) — SR

Colby Lovegren, De Soto High School (Kansas) — SR

Tommy Mitchell, Olathe Northwest High School (Kansas) — SR

Kalin Ogata, Castle High School (Hawaii) — SR

Jackson Satterlee, Cedar Falls High School (Iowa) — SO

Carson Shroyer, Beavercreek High School (Ohio) — JR

Kendric Siders, Eagle River High School (Alaska) — SR

Seth Stovall, Shadow Ridge High School (Nevada) — SR

Kai Strothers, Saint Joseph High School (New Jersey) — FR

Trey VanWyk, Oskaloosa Senior High School (Iowa) — SO

Dakota Waskom, North Bullitt High School (Kentucky) — SR

Josh Zajac, East Senior High School (New York) — FR

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2022-23 All-USA TODAY Boys Bowling Team