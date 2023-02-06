Meet the nominees for 2022-23 All-USA Today Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year!

The 2022-23 USA TODAY High School Sports Awards returns this summer with an on-demand broadcast honoring the nation's top high school athletes in 31 sports.

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is pleased to announce the 2022-23 All-USA TODAY HSSA Boys Cross Country Team!

These 25 All-USA Team members will be honored as nominees for national Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year. The winner will be revealed this summer during an on-demand broadcast that will feature top athletes in 31 boys and girls sports awards categories, as well as special honors like Special Olympics Athlete of the Year, Rising Star and Play of the Year.

More: Meet the nominees for 2022-23 All-USA Today Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year!

Visit the event website for the latest updates on this year's event. And in case you missed it, check out last year's show, hosted by Rob Gronkowski and Vernon Davis!

More: Nominated for the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards? Register here!

And the nominees are ...

2022-23 ALL-USA TODAY HSSA BOYS CROSS COUNTRY:

Connor Ackley, Hilliard Davidson High School (Ohio) — SR

Benne Anderson, Ottawa Hills High School (Michigan) — SR

Nathan Atchue, Franklin County High School (Virginia) — SR

Simeon Birnbaum, Stevens High School (South Dakota) — SR

Noah Breker, Robbinsdale Armstrong High School (Minnesota) — SR

Weston Brown, Bozeman High School (Montana) — SR

Brian DiCola, Hatboro-Horsham Sr. High School (Pennsylvania) — SR

Matthew Donis, Highland High School (California) — SR

Tayson Echohawk, Orem High School (Utah) — SR

Tyrone Gorze, Crater High School (Oregon) — SR

Christian Groendyk, Fort Collins High School (Colorado) — SR

Rocky Hansen, Christ School (North Carolina) — SR

Wyatt Haughton, Shawnee Mission East High School (Kansas) — SR

Jackson Heidesch, Dowling Catholic High School (Iowa) — SR

Hunter Jones, Benzie Central High School (Michigan) — SR

Devan Kipyego, St. Raphael Academy (Rhode Island) — SR

Patrick Koon, Leon High School (Florida) — JR

Kole Mathison, Carmel High School (Indiana) — SR

Carson Noecker, Hartington-Newcastle High School (Nebraska) — SR

Story continues

Aaron Sahlman, Newbury Park High School (California) — SR

Kevin Sanchez, Vandegrift High School (Texas) — SR

Daniel Simmons, American Fork High School (Utah) — JR

Steven West, Sandia High School (New Mexico) — SR

Leo Young, Newbury Park High School (California) — SR

Lex Young, Newbury Park High School (California) — SR

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2022-23 All-USA Today Boys Cross Country Team