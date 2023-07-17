Meet the nominees for 2022-23 All-USA TODAY HSSA Softball Player of the Year!

The 2022-23 USA TODAY High School Sports Awards returns this summer with an on-demand broadcast honoring the nation's top high school athletes in 31 sports.

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is pleased to announce the 2022-23 All-USA TODAY HSSA Softball Team!

These 25 All-USA Team members will be honored as nominees for national Softball Player of the Year. The winner will be revealed July 30 during an on-demand broadcast that will feature top athletes in 31 boys and girls sports awards categories, as well as special honors like Special Olympics Athlete of the Year, Play of the Year and more!

Visit the event website for the latest updates on this year's event.

And the nominees are ...

2022-23 ALL-USA TODAY HSSA SOFTBALL:

Stefania Abruscato, C, Hauppauge High School (New York) — SR

Ansley Bennett, P/IF, Summerville High School (South Carolina) — SO

Ava Brown, P/1B, Lake Creek High School (Texas) — SR

Olivia Duncan, P, Buford High School (Georgia) — SR

Bella Faw, IF, North Gwinnett High School (Georgia) — SR

Karissa Fiegener, IF/C, Piedmont High School (Oklahoma) — SR

Jazzy Francik, P, Melbourne High School (Florida) — JR

Karli Godwin, IF, East Columbus High School (North Carolina) — SR

Brooke Gray, P, Ballard High School (Kentucky) — SR

Mya Holt, P/OF, Wetumpka High School (Alabama) — JR

Alyssa Houston, P/IF, Benton High School (Arkansas) — SR

Addison Jackson, P, St. Amant High School (Louisiana) — SR

Katie Kutz, P, Bishop O'Connell High School (Virginia) — SR

Ryan Maddox, P/OF, Clovis North High School (California) — SR

Sage Mardjetko, P, Lemont High School (Illinois) — SR

Gianna Mares, P/IF, Salpointe Catholic High School (Arizona) — SR

Karly Meredith, P, Kaukauna High School (Wisconsin) — SO

Elsa Morrison, C, Farragut High School (Tennessee) — SO

Katelynn Oxley, P/OF, Bartow High School (Florida) — JR

Sara Phillips, P, Hewitt-Trussville High School (Alabama) — JR

Kailey Plumlee, P, Gordonsville High School (Tennessee) — SO

Delaney Reefe, P, Urbana High School (Maryland) — SR

Keagan Rothrock, P, Roncalli High School (Indiana) — SR

Kaitlyn Terry, P, Greenway High School (Arizona) — SR

Madison Walker, IF, Olathe West High School (Kansas) — SR

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2023 USA TODAY High School Sports Awards Softball