Meet the nominees for 2022-23 All-USA TODAY HSSA Girls Flag Football Player of the Year!

The 2022-23 USA TODAY High School Sports Awards returns this summer with an on-demand broadcast honoring the nation's top high school athletes in 31 sports.

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is pleased to announce the inaugural 2022-23 All-USA TODAY HSSA Girls Flag Football Team!

These 25 All-USA Team members will be honored as nominees for national Girls Flag Football Player of the Year. The winner will be revealed July 30 during an on-demand broadcast that will feature top athletes in 31 boys and girls sports awards categories, as well as special honors like Special Olympics Athlete of the Year, Play of the Year and more!

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Visit the event website for the latest updates on this year's event.

And the nominees are ...

2022-23 ALL-USA TODAY HSSA GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL:

Hayden Aliotta, QB, Saint Vincent's Academy (Georgia) — SR

Kenzie Brinkerhoff, LB/DB, Las Vegas High School (Nevada) — SR

Nichelle Brown, ATH, Bradford High School (Florida) — SO

Camille Candidate, WR/LB, Edison High School (Florida) — SO

Cayley Chieffalo, WR/DB, Seminole Ridge Community High School (Florida) — SR

Emma Corr, QB/RB, New Smyrna Beach High School (Florida) — SO

Ashten Dickerson, DB, Pace High School (Florida) — SR

Lindsey Gergans, QB, Milton High School (Georgia) — SR

Liani Gil, RB/WR/DB, Oxbridge Academy (Florida) — SO

Arnayshia Griffin, ATH, Bradford High School (Florida) — FR

Tremesha Harris, WR, Ed White High School (Florida) — SR

Kaitlyn Herb, RB, Spruce Creek High School (Florida) — SR

Akemi Higa, QB, Desert Oasis High School (Nevada) — SR

Amber Kirkpatrick, QB, McEachern High School (Georgia) — SR

Eryn Klaus, WR/DB, Alonso High School (Florida) — SR

Chloe Makinney, QB, Bishop Gorman High School (Nevada) — SR

Teliyah McInnis, WR/DB, Bishop Gorman High School (Nevada) — SR

Trystin Mitchell, RB/WR/DB, Liberty High School (Nevada) — SO

Sarah Pasquali, QB, Las Vegas High School (Nevada) — JR

Kaylie Phillips, QB, Liberty High School (Nevada) — SO

Katejion Robinson, WR, Robinson High School (Florida) — SR

Mieke Rowe, QB, Alonso High School (Florida) — SR

Jaylin Schmitt, QB/WR, East Coweta High School (Georgia) — SO

Haidyn Spano, QB, Robinson High School (Florida) — SO

Jahnaeia Thomas, RB/WR/DB, Tri-Cities High School (Georgia) — SR

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2023 USA TODAY High School Sports Awards Girls Flag Football