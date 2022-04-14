Meet Nav Nanwa, the new host of Windsor Morning

Nav Nanwa says he's excited to start as Windsor Morning's new host. (CBC - image credit)

A new voice is coming to CBC Radio's Windsor Morning.

Nav Nanwa has been named the new host of the show, which airs weekdays from 6 a.m. to 8:37 a.m.

"I'm excited," Nanwa said. "I'm excited to start early in the morning and be the first voice people hear when they're in their cars or when they're making breakfast and when they're getting their day started."

Nanwa will be taking over from Tony Doucette, who retired as host of Windsor Morning in March following a 38-year career with CBC.

Nanwa said he was attracted to the host job — and the city — because of its momentum and growing diversity.

"It seems to me like Windsor is on this wave of growth and opportunity," he said. "Even with some of the most recent government announcements that have taken place, even looking at the changing face of who's actually living in the city, to me it just feels like there's a lot to uncover."

Before embarking on a career in journalism, Nanwa worked in brand marketing for a decade.

Prior to joining CBC Toronto in 2020, he worked a radio host and producer with NewsTalk Sauga 980. He was also the host of an online radio show showcasing the accomplishments of the South Asian community, and he served as TV host for Rogers specializing in business reporting.

In addition to having education in journalism, Nanwa holds bachelor and master's degrees in business.

"I know how big of a role economics and business plays in Windsor and I'm certainly excited to bring that [background] to the city over the coming months," Nanwa said.

CBC

His work at CBC includes helping launch the first CBC Brampton Backpack Bureau, where he shone a light on stories that wouldn't have otherwise been told.

"We were really focusing on the BIPOC population under 40, and really talking about the nuance and what some of these people are going through in a city that, for one, especially in the GTA, was considered a COVID hot spot and then eventually became one of the most vaccinated areas of the province. So, it was a fantastic experience," he said.

Story continues

Shawna Kelly, the managing editor for stations including CBC Windsor, enthusiasm in welcoming Nanwa to the role.

"Not only is Nav passionate about highlighting stories from young people and racialized communities, he brings a strong business background to the role and is keen to explore the economic drivers that will shape Windsor-Essex County's future," she said in a media release.

"We're thrilled to have him join the CBC Windsor Morning team to build upon the rich legacy of Tony Doucette, and know listeners will welcome him into their homes and into their communities."

You can catch Nanwa on Windsor Morning when he steps into the host chair starting later this spring.

He's looking forward to getting to know Windsor and its stories — and of course, trying out the city's famed pizza.

"I'm excited," he said. "That's the first thing that I'm doing when I arrive."