Meet the Native Changemakers panelists

In The Know by Yahoo is hosting its second annual Native Changemakers event in New York on Nov. 1 at Alphabet Bar at the Moxy. Moderated by Diné scholar Charlie Amáyá Scott, a diverse panel will discuss how they are reclaiming the future for Native American people. Other panelists are creative director Hud Oberly, Miss Indian Oklahoma Lily Painter and creator and model Kara Roselle Smith.

Check out their stories, below:

Charlie Amáyá Scott (Moderator)

Diné Scholar / @dineaesthetics

A Diné scholar born and raised in the Navajo Nation, Charlie Amáyá Scott (they/her) is dedicated to inspiring joy and justice. Their scholarship and writings are imbued with a desire for a more just and liberating education that supports and cultivates the next generation of queer, trans and Indigenous brilliance. In addition, Scott reflects, analyzes and celebrates what it means to be Diné, queer and trans in the 21st century on their personal blog, dineaesthetics.com, and celebrates their entirety on Instagram and TikTok at @dineaesthetics.

Hud Oberly

Founder/Creative Director / @huddleberryfinn

Hud Oberly (Osage/Caddo/Comanche) is the founder and creative director of Here’s To You, an independent fashion brand that creates clothing and visual media about the creative artist experience, with a focus on the Indigenous creative community as well as the New York creative community, where the brand is based.

Oberly’s career has supported Indigenous art and artists through work with the Sundance Institute’s Indigenous Program and Here’s To You. He has also created art for the Indigenous community when he was the creative director for the Indigenous streetwear brand Urban Native Era, prominently known for the “You Are On Native Land” design.

As an Indigenous youth advocate, Oberly seeks opportunities to be an example for youth and communicate about his path, lessons and experiences. He has been the keynote speaker at the United National Indian Tribal Youth (UNITY) annual conferences and the National Indian Education Association (NIEA) Student Day convention. He serves on the board of the Native Forward Scholars Fund, the largest direct scholarship provider to Native American students pursuing higher education.

Lily Painter

Model/Writer / @herculilz

Brings Water, known also by her English name Lily Painter, is a 21-year-old writer, poet, model, filmmaker and advocate from the Kiowa-Comanche-Apache Reservation (KCA) in Anadarko, Okla. She is a citizen of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska and the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma. In 2022, she was named one of Teen Vogue’s 21 under 21 for her work combating the epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit (MMIWG2S+) and is the founder of Matriarch Medicine, a digital, visual and literary arts collective. She is a former Remembering Our Sisters fellow with the Center for Native Youth. She is the reigning Miss Indian Oklahoma and a Yahoo Changemaker. She is the co-coordinator and graphics assistant for NDN Girls Book Club.

Kara Roselle Smith

Creator/Model / @kararoselles

Kara Roselle is an Afro-Indigenous creator and model based in New York City. She uses her platform to seek justice for her tribe, the Chappaquiddick Wampanoag. As one of the chiefs of the tribe, Roselle’s mother instilled in her a strong sense of social justice that has led Roselle to create resources, including writing her first book, that have reached hundreds of thousands of people. Most recently, Roselle was handpicked by Lizzo to join her onstage at the People’s Choice Awards to accept the People’s Champion award in recognition of the work that she does in service of her tribe.

