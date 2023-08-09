‘Meet Mrs. Millionaire.’ Woman scores huge lottery prize — her second win in two weeks

A lifelong lottery player from Maryland “almost had a nervous breakdown” when she won $50,000 in July. She had never won such a large prize, she told state lottery officials.

Little did she know, two weeks later she would beat that by a long shot, according to an Aug. 8 news release from Maryland Lottery.

The lucky 67-year-old from Oxon Hill, Maryland, just claimed the first top prize of $1 million in a new $20 game. She continued her lucky streak from when she won big off a Pick 5 ticket in a July 23 drawing.

‘Meet Mrs. Millionaire,’” she told her husband.

The winner, a retired Veteran Affairs employee, played the new game with her husband, who is a Vietnam veteran. The winning ticket was the last of five scratch-off tickets they had bought.

“He was pointing at the ticket and said, ‘I think we won this much,’” the woman told officials. “We just couldn’t believe it because we just won $50,000 in July.”

The grandmother of six shared that the money will go toward home renovations, her grandson’s college tuition and her retirement fund, according to the release. She also said she looked forward to spoiling her husband, who often spoils her.

The Prince George’s County woman had used the date of their wedding anniversary in the Pick 5 drawing that led to her first big win, she told officials.

Tickets for the $1 Million Royale game went on sale July 17, according to lottery officials. Six top prizes of $1 million remain, in addition to smaller payouts.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Dad of 5 ‘nearly blacked out’ when he saw big win from lottery scratch-off in Maryland

Mega Millions ticket worth $3.3 million was sold in California. Here’s where

Wife tells husband not to let kids in on big Maryland lottery win. ‘It was too late’

Lottery player hits $1.58B Mega Millions jackpot in Florida. Where was ticket sold?