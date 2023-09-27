Meet these motorsports legends at their Hall of Fame inductions in Mooresville

Meet two of the most famous figures in auto racing, hear an iconic country music band and enjoy food and craft beers, as the town of Mooresville celebrates its motorsports heritage on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

The highlight of the free downtown event that begins at 4 p.m. will be the induction of Roger Penske and Edsel Ford II into the Mooresville-based North Carolina Auto Racing Hall of Fame “Walk of Fame.”

Past recipients honored with plaques embossed on Main Street sidewalks have included such legendary drivers as Dale Earnhardt, Richard and Lee Petty, Rusty Wallace and Bobby and Davey Allision; team owners Rick Hendrick and Richard Childress; and NASCAR founder Bill France Sr.

Edsel Ford II, the great-grandson of Henry Ford, oversaw numerous racing initiatives in his various roles at Ford Motor Co. over the decades, including the Ford GT program.

Edsel Ford II will be inducted into the North Carolina Auto Racing Hall of Fame “Walk of Fame” in Mooresville NC on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.

As founder and chairman of Penske Corp., Roger Penske has overseen at least 550 race wins, including 19 at the Indianapolis 500. His teams have won 33 national championships.

Tuesday’s celebration also will feature:

▪ A Motorsports Immersive Experience from 4 to 9 p.m. in the Charles Mack Citizen Center, 215 N. Main St. Fans will learn about the economic importance of motorsports to the town known as Race City USA for all of its racing teams and other businesses. The exhibit also can be viewed on Wednesday.

▪ A 7 p.m. Tuesday performance by country music band Diamond Rio.

▪ A classic car show.

▪ Racing-themed family activities, along with food trucks and breweries.

“This event is a testament to Mooresville’s deep-rooted passion for motorsports,” Don Miller, chairman and founder of the North Carolina Auto Racing Hall of Fame, said in a statement.

“And it serves as an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate our shared love for the sport,” said Miller, former president of Penske Racing South.

Details: Mooresvillenc150.com.