Meet the most expensive dog in the world, plus its contenders

Pet care is anything but cheap. According to the American Kennel Club, the lifetime cost for small dogs, which have an average life expectancy of 15 years, is approximately $15,051, while large dogs, which have an average life expectancy of 10 years, have a lifetime cost of $14,480.

Other estimates tell a different story. According to Forbes, the lifetime cost of a dog can be anywhere between $17,650 a year to a shocking $93,520, depending on size, breed and care required.

But what about from the beginning? How much do some pups cost if you're looking to purchase rather than rescue? We have you covered on what is the most expensive dog, plus other pricey pooches.

What is the most expensive dog?

The Tibetan mastiff is considered the most expensive dog, as it has sold for thousands and even millions. In 2014, a Tibetan mastiff puppy was sold for nearly $2 million in China, according to AFP, which cited a report in Chinese newspaper Qianjiang Evening News.

The dog was sold at a premium pet fair in the eastern province of Zhejiang for 12 million yuan, around $1.95 million, to a property developer. The pup was 80 centimeters (31 inches) tall and weighed 90 kilograms (nearly 200 pounds).

This wasn't the first time this breed of dog had a high price ticket. In 2011, another Tibetan mastiff puppy sold for $1.5 million, according to NBC News, which reported the animal was the most expensive dog sold at the time.

According to the AKC, the Tibetan mastiff is a "watchful, aloof, imposing, and intimidating" working breed and affectionate with family, yet distant to strangers.

On average, males of the breed can weigh between 90 to 150 pounds, while females weigh 70 to 120 pounds. The minimum heights for a Tibetan mastiff are 26 inches for males and 24 inches for females.

What are the top 10 most expensive dogs?

Fetching for a high price tag? Here are the top 10 most expensive dogs and their average prices, according to Reader's Digest:

Tibetan mastiff ($3,000 to $5,000)

Black Russian terrier ($3,000 to $5,000)

Samoyed ($2,500 to $5,000)

French bulldog ($2,500 to $4,000)

Löwchen ($2,500 to $4,000)

Cavalier King Charles spaniel ($2,500 to $3,500)

Bernese mountain dog ($2,500 to $3,500)

Biewer terrier ($2,500 to $3,500)

Staffordshire bull terrier ($2,000 to $3,000)

St. Bernard ($1,500 to $3,500)

What is the least expensive dog?

Not all pooches cost hundreds or thousands. If you rescue a dog, adoption fees can range from $50 to $500 with an average fee of $300, according to rescuepets101.com.

The North Shore Animal League America breaks down its adoption fees:

Puppies (up to 6 months): $350

Adult dogs (over 6 months): $100

Puppy mill rescues (over 6 months): $250

Small breed and pure breeds (over 6 months): $250

