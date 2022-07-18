Meet Morti, the mechanical dog that can teach itself how to walk

A four-legged robo-dog

A robot dog has taught itself to walk in just one hour, in a similar way to how newborn animals learn to quickly stand on their own feet after birth.

Morti, the mechanical canine, was programmed with an algorithm that resembles the central nervous system and acts reflexively, correcting walking mistakes in real time, rather than following complicated programming.

The robot learned to walk by continuously evaluating feedback from sensors telling it whether its feet were striking the ground correctly, and monitoring its overall balance and smoothness of movement.

If it stumbled, the learning algorithm made adjustments, such as how far the legs swung back and forth, how fast the legs moved, and how long the legs were left on the ground.

When it was placed on a treadmill, Morti initially bumped along, slipping and sliding until eventually learning how to stay upright and steady. After an hour, the quadruped robot had learned to walk gracefully.

Felix Ruppert from the Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems in Stuttgart said they had transferred “walking intelligence” into the robot, in a similar way to how the central nervous system allows baby animals to walk.

“When an animal is born it has all the muscles and tendons that it needs to walk, but the animal does not know how to control its legs and how to walk properly.

“Until they can flee from predators they have to rely on reflexes which also prevent them from falling.

“The computer produces signals that control the legs’ motors, and the robot initially walks and stumbles. The learning algorithm changes the walking behaviour until the robot walks well, and without stumbling.

“Within one hour it goes from stumbling like a newborn animal to energy efficient walking without stumbling.”

The design could be useful for creating energy efficient robots which do not need to waste power on complex processing.

The research was published in the journal Nature Machine Intelligence.