Meet Montreal's cat defenders

If you've been on 2e Avenue in Deux-Montagnes just outside of Montreal, you may have bought a lemonade from the Cat Defenders.

Driven by their love of cute and fluffy cats, the group, made up of kids between the ages of nine and 12, has been holding a lemonade stand on weekends over the summer.

The goal is to raise money for Pudding's Palace Rescue, a cat fostering organization based in the West Island.

Cat Defender Abigail Indo said she feels "proud, because I get to help animals in need in a fun way with all my friends."

The proceeds from the lemonade stand will help kitten foster parents like Miranda Lightstone, as Pudding's Palace Rescue relies entirely on fundraisers, donations and out-of-pocket funding.

Lightstone was hit by a car about two years ago, and while homebound she wanted something to keep her moving — like a kitten. After contacting Pudding's Palace Rescue, she decided to take in foster cats before they find their forever homes.

"It's pretty amazing to be able to help these guys," said Lightstone.

"Over the two and a half years we've seen about 25 to 30 cats come through our condo and they've all gone to amazing homes and the owners still stay in touch with me. They send me videos, photos, updates, so I get to see these 'children' I raised do so well in their forever homes."

As she tends to take in kittens that need special, round-the-clock care, Lightstone said every donation, even just $5, can go a long way to buy kittens the food, toys and medications they need.

The Cat Defenders were able to raise about $150 Monday from Facebook donations and lemonade sales. Some Cat Defenders even spent their allowances to help the kittens.

"I feel happy because it's for the animals and some people will still need to be refreshed," said nine-year-old cat defender Valentina Ramirez.

They say with the weather getting cooler, they'll start selling hot chocolate next.