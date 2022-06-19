Meet the Mohamed Salah of squash who has opted for England over Egypt

Rod Gilmour
·4 min read

  • Mohamed El Shorbagy
    Egyptian squash player
Mohamed El Shorbagy - Alex Pantling/Getty Images
Mohamed El Shorbagy - Alex Pantling/Getty Images

When Mohamed El Shorbagy arrived at Castle Cary station in Somerset 16 years ago as a rising Egyptian junior, little did he know that he would go on to not only reside full-time in the West Country but then, as he did this week, switch allegiances to England.

Twenty-one years ago, squash great Peter Nicol became front page news when he crossed borders from Scotland to England. El Shorbagy’s decision was greeted with less derision here, but news sent shockwaves through Egypt,  country which now dominates squash’s landscape. In both cases, the players cited a lack of support and funding.

“This is not going to a new coach or to live in a new city, it is the hardest decision I have ever made,” El Shorbagy tells Telegraph Sport. “I have been known to be brave in my career. I’ve always had the fighting qualities and I want to fulfil this new challenge and achieve things under the English flag.”

He has every reason to do so. Currently world No3, Bristol-based El Shorbagy attended Millfield School, studied at the University of the West of England and raised his game under the inspiring tutelage of Jonah Barrington, a six-times British Open champion, who first picked him up off the train.

It was on English soil in Manchester that El Shorbagy lifted his first world title five years ago, beating younger brother Marwan, who also resides in Bristol but remains Egyptian.

Mohamed held the world No1 spot for 50 months between 2014 and 2021, while his form had dipped this season. He had been off court for four months and did not make a quarter-final until winning a PSA Tour title in Washington in February.

We now know the reason for his "personal and emotional" toil. “When England Squash approached me I wasn’t playing a very good season, but they believed in me,” El Shorbagy admits. “England has done so much for me since I was 15, helped me with visas and staying in the country.”

A hard-hitting, charismatic player, El Shorbagy says he wants to spend the rest of his life in Bristol. “Life is so simple and it’s home for me,” he admits.

This is in sharp contrast to the problems he has faced in his homeland. El Shorbagy last played team events for Egypt in 2011 after he was dropped for the World Team Championships final against England. He claims to be the only top player not sponsored or funded in recent years by Egyptian bank CIB, one of the biggest investors in squash.

“People who are close to me and have seen my journey in Egypt know exactly all the politics I have been through,” he adds. “The important thing was not to make the decision out of anger. The people in Egypt have nothing to do with the decision, I made it because of what was better for me and I didn’t have the support that I wanted.

'I made the decision to play for a country who gave me a home'

“I’m the only player, when you go to Egypt, without a picture at the airport. It did hurt me, but I made the decision to play for a country who gave me a home.”

In 2020, El Shorbagy had been under the threat of compulsory military service or a hefty fine if he had entered Egypt before he was 30. He has since played events in Egypt this season with no issues, the Professional Squash Association confirmed.

El Shorbagy now wants to help the next generation of talent after witnessing the garlanded careers of Nick Matthew and James Willstrop. There are currently no English male players in the top 20, while six Egyptians are in the top 10. At 31, El Shorbagy will also receive some of the best back-up support in the game.

“I grew up with Nick, James and six players inside the top 20,” says El Shorbagy. “I became their rival and saw how much support they got throughout their career. It is a dream of any professional athlete.

“England also has a long history in the sport, there are players of great potential and I'd like to get that winning culture back.”

El Shorbagy received his British citizenship in February, the agreement in place during last month’s World Championship where he finished runner-up. He will make his debut at next week’s British National Squash Championships as top seed, while the decision was taken not to consider him for this summer’s Commonwealth Games.

He started life under the English flag by reaching the final of the Necker Mauritius Open on June 11, losing out to Peru's Diego Elias in the last event of the season. He is now relishing the path ahead to next season. “I want to win another world championship, come back to world No1 and will give it everything I can,” he adds.

