Meet Masarà, the Eco-Swimwear Label Eliminating Plastic from Production

Eco-swimwear label Masarà was born after founder Francesca Fabris grew more and more frustrated with the amount of plastic waste she was seeing washing up on the beaches during holidays. Not only did it inspire her to take matters into her own hands and clean up beaches, it also inspired her to ensure she implemented a plastic-free production process when starting her own brand.

With pieces produced by a local manufacturer in Lombardy, just outside of Milan, Masarà aims to offer timeless beachwear collections that aim to encourage a responsible attitude towards the environment. Boasting a plastic-free process, the brand's labels are made from algae and its products are crafted with super soft ECONYL.

Following the success of its debut collection, released last year, the sustainable swimwear label just dropped its Spring/Summer 2023 offering -- drawing visual inspiration from Jacques Deray's 1969 thriller, La Piscine. Exuding '70s luxury, the collection sees the introduction of two new styles, arriving in sweet "Cherry Blossom Pink" and rich "Chocolate Brown" hues.

Debuting the Bambi Bandeau Swimsuit, the new style boasts a high-cut silhouette with medium coverage, designed with ruching at its top side to accentuate the wearer's natural form. Elsewhere, the collection introduces the Panama Foluard Top, designed to go from day to night and featuring a low back tie.

In a bid to offer true sustainability, the functional swimwear piece can also be worn as a bandana. Alongside its new iterations, the SS23 collection sees new colorways land in the brand's signature silhouettes, including the best-selling Niki One-Piece, Coco Bikini Top and Bottoms and Penelope Bikini Bottoms.

Take a look at the collections above, and head to Masarà's website to purchase.

