Meet Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes, Canada's funniest Olympian

Canadian ski jumper Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes has unofficially been awarded the honour of Canada’s funniest Olympian.

Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes: part-time ski jumper, full time comedian.

The Canadian jumper is at his third Olympic Games and he’s letting social media soak up every moment of the event with him. He finished 21st in the men’s large hill individual ski jump competition, but it wasn’t his event that has people talking.

Boyd-Clowes’ Twitter fingers are by far the funniest on the Canadian Olympic squad. Here are his top 10 tweets so far in PyeongChang.

10. The 26-year-old’s Twitter was hot right out of the gate; kicking off the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games with the worst/best punny tweet of the Opening Ceremony.

"the olympic torch is soooo lit" – most clever olympian of 2018 — MackenzieBoyd-Clowes (@MackenskiBC) February 9, 2018





9. He might have been watching the figure skating team event when he posted this, or he could have been watching Canada’s women’s hockey team play their first game — either way, it’s solid.

you aren't a jock unless you cry watching #sports — MackenzieBoyd-Clowes (@MackenskiBC) February 11, 2018





8. Good question. He should bring up this issue to Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir and request their next performance be to ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’.

Figure skating is sweet but why isn't there a move called the axel rose — MackenzieBoyd-Clowes (@MackenskiBC) February 15, 2018





7. Alex? Kim?? Brooke??! You’ve got some ‘splaining to do.

Story Continues

Lugers sliding directly into my dm's brb — MackenzieBoyd-Clowes (@MackenskiBC) February 15, 2018





6. Can we even call him a true Olympian?

3 Olympics and I still don't have those five rings tattooed on me what a goof — MackenzieBoyd-Clowes (@MackenskiBC) February 16, 2018





5. He’s halfway across the world in PyeongChang, and he’s really starting to appreciate the little things from home. Someone send him some Lucky Charms!

Thank you Canada for such a luxurious #cerealselection — MackenzieBoyd-Clowes (@MackenskiBC) February 18, 2018





4. He got so excited about twinning with this Korean news channel.





3. Sooharang is this year’s Olympic mascot. That’s a weird addiction. Thanks for sharing.





2. He turned a simple tweet into a competition; who wore it best? Shaun White is yet to comment.





En Route to PyeongChang pic.twitter.com/7lsO8QOG8n — Shaun White (@shaunwhite) February 6, 2018





And finally, he gave hilarious props where hilarious props were deserved when he shouted out USA’s Kevin Bickner, who finished just ahead of him in the men’s large hill individual … and Bickner’s reply is pretty good too.

I'm glad it was my teammate @KevinBickner who kicked me out of the leaders box today almost had me some good tv tears — MackenzieBoyd-Clowes (@MackenskiBC) February 17, 2018





Wow thanks Mac. You’re such a #politecanadian — Kevin Bickner (@KevinBickner) February 17, 2018





More Olympic coverage on Yahoo Canada Sports:



