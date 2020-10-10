Meet Lilith, the pig who fell from the sky

Molly McGrath had always wanted a pet pig — and this summer, one fell from the sky.

At least, that's what they believe likely happened. McGrath works at a veterinary clinic, and a couple found a tiny piglet on a rural dirt road and brought her to the clinic for surrender. The vet said the piglet was newly born and had little chance of survival.

She weighed less than 400 grams, just 0.87 pounds.

McGrath, who with her family runs South Shore Soaps on a small farm with 20 goats in DeSable, P.E.I., wanted to give the piglet a chance.

"The vet did give her a grave prognosis," McGrath said. "The umbilical cord was still attached, so we weren't sure if she had received colostrum from the mum yet." Colostrum is the first form of milk produced by the mother and contains antibodies to protect against disease and infection.

"It was literally hour by hour the first few days," she said. Family members took turns getting up every two hours around the clock to feed Lilith goat's milk and goat's colostrum.

"Luckily, I have a teenager who loves to be up most of the night," McGrath said. "It was really a family event."

The vet continued to check on Lilith, and after the fist week gave a guarded thumbs-up to the piglet's chances of survival.

Scooped up by a bird?

That was 12 weeks ago. Lilith is now thriving and living in the McGraths' house.

They're still not sure exactly what breed Lilith is, except that she is a miniature.

And they're still not sure where she came from. McGrath said the people who found her said they'd searched the area and knocked on doors for a couple of days but didn't find anyone who knew anything about a miniature pig or even kept pigs.

"We think that she may have been scooped up by a bird of some sort and then dropped," McGrath said. "Fortunately, her rescuers were at the right place at the right time."

It looks like fate chose the right hands for Lilith to fall into. McGrath had already researched how to look after pot-bellied pigs. She also knew a breeder in Ontario, who helped advise her on caring for a newborn.

"I like to help wherever I can, especially with animals," McGrath said. "And then, it pulled at my heartstrings seeing this poor little thing.… Everything for a reason, I guess."

