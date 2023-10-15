Meet Lila! American Girl Introduces the 2024 Girl of the Year — Who Loves Horseback Riding and Gymnastics

The Lila doll currently retails for $115 online and in American Girl stores across the country

Meet Lila Monetti!

Earlier this month, American Girl introduced its 2024 Girl of the Year toy — a 10-year-old competitive gymnast growing up in Minnesota, who is developing new hobbies through friendship.

The doll, which has amber eyes and brown hair styled in two ponytails, comes dressed in a glittery pink tank top and track pants.

"Lila is a skilled athlete who’s learning how to take on new challenges, including moving up to a competitive gymnastics team, balancing her friendships, and exploring new hobbies," an official description about the doll from American Girl reads. "During her first visit to a nearby riding camp, Lila befriends their newest horse, a Palomino named Hollyhock, and discovers new ways to build her skills and confidence at the gym, while also helping Hollyhock find her footing at the stable."

American Girl developed Lila's story with author Erin Falligant, which is told through an illustrated journal that comes with the doll, and a full-length book, Lila Goes for Gold, which is set to be released in January 2024.

“We know our fans will flip for our newest Girl of the Year, Lila Monetti, who arrives just in time for the holidays,” Jamie Cygielman, General Manager of American Girl, said in a statement.

“As with all our beloved characters, Lila will inspire kids to face new challenges with purpose and positivity and find the joy and strength that comes from unexpected friendships," she continued.

To honor Lila and American Girl’s goal of helping young girls become excellent readers, the brand is donating $25,000 in retail value of Girl of the Year books to Save the Children U.S. Literacy Program.

The Lila doll and her journal currently retail for $115 online and in American Girl stores across the country. Her clothes, accessories, gymnastics set, horse and stable range in price from $20 to $175.



