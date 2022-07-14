Meet the Kooks Who Think NASA’s James Webb Telescope Is a Giant Space Cannon

Tony Ho Tran
·6 min read
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/NASA
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/NASA

The space community has been abuzz this week after NASA unveiled five stunning, highly anticipated new images from the James Webb Space Telescope. While the pictures stirred the awe and wonder of normal people, they also became a target for good old-fashioned idiots—er, conspiracy theorists—who believe that the photos are fake, or really evidence of enormous aliens, or that Webb is a giant space laser, actually.

Welcome to the age of the Webb Truthers.

Before we proceed any further, though, it’s worth heeding the words of Nietzsche: “If you gaze into the abyss, the abyss gazes into you.” A few hours down the rabbit hole of any conspiracy theory might just have you putting on the old tin foil hat yourself—so be warned.

There’s a wide range of inane theories and speculations about the new Webb images’ origins, with some claiming that the pictures were created by CGI, Photoshop, Hollywood special effects, or some combination of all of the above. Some are even saying there might be a more diabolical reason behind Webb, suggesting that it could be weaponized against people on Earth.

<div class="inline-image__credit">NASA</div>
NASA

“Hollywood is capable of great visual effects,” one Twitter user wrote in reply to a NASA tweet about the telescope. “Just sayin’... This is all fake.” Another user claimed that the photos are fake because “every star has the same pixel pattern.”

In one of the more herculean examples of mental gymnastics, one Twitter user said Webb’s snapshot of SMACS 0723, a region of the sky that provides a view to a dazzling amount of galaxy clusters, is actually computer generated. Plus, President Biden, who personally unveiled the image Monday, purposely named it “SCAMS” backwards—after all, the best way to dupe everyone into believing your scams is to leave little clues to your lies in plain sight.

Reddit’s /r/conspiracy community has seen a steady stream of Webb-related fodder since the first image was made public on Monday. While some believe the photos are fake, some go in the opposite direction to suggest the images are proof of something even more outlandish. One user suggested some of the images could actually be evidence of a giant head floating in space à la Guardians of the Galaxy.

Perhaps the most intriguing set of theories, though, accuse the Webb of being some sort of space weapon or spy satellite. In one particularly lengthy and rambling post, one Reddit user lays the case that NASA and the U.S. government at large aren’t telling us the whole truth about the Webb’s tools and capabilities. We’ll spare you most of the details, but the gist is that Webb is actually a satellite that can be used to spy on Earthlings with incredible precision. Unsurprisingly, it’s given many readers the chance to add to the conspiracy stew with their own theories.

“How to test a space-to-Earth direct energy weapon without making anybody SEE we're testing a space-to-Earth direct energy weapon,” one user replied. “Because with this sort of advanced precision, a space based direct energy weapon could target any target ANYWHERE on the planet.”

It also doesn’t help that there seems to be a cottage industry of clickbait YouTube channels with video thumbnails suggesting that the Webb is a giant laser cannon.

Like so many other conspiracy theorists before, though, some Webb Truthers reach into the tried-and-true antisemitic bag-of-tricks, claiming that the space observatory is some sort of Zionist conspiracy or Freemason plot to control the world. Here is where things turn from silly ideas by a select few social media posters, to something decidedly more nefarious.

“Let’s look at the big picture here: James Webb was a known free mason [sic],” one Redditor wrote about the former NASA administrator for whom the telescope is named after. The user went on to claim that the instrument, which sits in orbit one million miles away from the planet, is actually an ancient Hebrew occult tool called the “Star Tetrahedron” that can be used to connect human bodies with “the ethereal.”

Confused? Of course you are. It would take a conspiracy theorist decoder ring to make heads or tails of much of this. Still, the folks behind these types of posts will glom onto whatever is trending in the news to draw connections to their pet theories and ideas—no matter how tenuous and harmful. We saw it happen with 9/11. We saw it happen with COVID. We saw it happen with the COVID vaccine. We see it happen every time there’s a new mass shooting. Now we see it with Webb. If it makes a splash in the headlines, you can bet someone will be there to say that it’s actually a Freemason plot or that it's a false flag or aliens or whatever else.

Despite the sound and fury, though, the fact remains that Webb is a monumental accomplishment decades in the making. Launched on Christmas Day 2021, Webb is the most powerful space observatory ever put into orbit, and has become a symbol of true international collaboration in a world that desperately needs it. Using infrared and near-infrared light, it’s capable of peering through the veil of cosmic dust clouds, allowing researchers the unprecedented opportunity to study some of the farthest and oldest objects in the entire universe with unparalleled detail. It has the potential to answer some of the questions that have plagued humans since the dawn of civilization: Are we alone in the universe? Where do we come from? Where are we going?

In the five photos released this week alone, we’ve seen stunning images of dying stars, shimmering galaxies, shrouded black holes, and nebulas that host star nurseries. We’ve even been able to measure the water content of a giant exoplanet more than 1,000 lightyears from Earth. And perhaps the most amazing part of all of this is that it’s literally only the beginning. We can expect more discoveries and stunning images of the universe around us for at least two decades to come.

“It’s not going to stop,” NASA chief Bill Nelson said earlier this week. “Every image is a new discovery.”

So, knowing all that, who the hell needs a conspiracy theory when the truth is incredible enough?

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ahmed Hill leads Nighthawks past Alliance to snap 5-game losing skid

    Ahmed Hill scored 26 points and helped the Guelph Nighthawks end a five-game losing streak with a 96-80 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Guelph (7-8), including Stefan Smith, who had 11 points off the bench and secured the win with a three-pointer in the Elam Ending. "We just wanted to get back on track," Hill said after the game. "It's about being us. I think today we came out with energy, we defended, rebounded and ran. "Today w

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • St. Andrews still packs appeal and a test through centuries

    ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Jack Nicklaus posed atop the Swilcan Bridge, birdied the last hole he ever played in a major championship and had no intention of ever returning to St. Andrews, not wanting anything to dilute from such a powerful ending to an incomparable career. That was 17 years ago. And those plans changed when St. Andrews wanted to make Nicklaus an honorary citizen on occasion of the 150th British Open. The only other Americans given that distinction were Bobby Jones and Benjamin

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • 5 free agency options for the Maple Leafs

    Dylan Strome leads the list of free agency options for the Toronto Maple Leafs as the NHL offseason reaches its chaotic climax.

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Xander Schauffele wins Scottish Open in British Open warmup

    NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Xander Schauffele keeps making up for lost time. Winless for more than two years, Schauffele picked up his fourth victory in the last 12 months Sunday when he overcame a rough patch in the middle of his round with two key birdies and a par save for an even-par 70 to win the Scottish Open. Next up is another test on Scottish soil, this one the purest of all, the British Open at St. Andrews. Schauffele heads to the home of golf as among the hottest players in the wor

  • Red Wings aim for relevancy with moves in NHL free agency

    Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman just kick-started the franchise's rebuild. Yzerman made some relatively bold moves when free agency opened Wednesday, generating a jolt of excitement for the once-proud franchise that it has not had since the former team captain was hired three-plus years ago. The Hockey Hall of Famer signed center Andrew Copp to a $28.1 million, five-year contract soon after the market opened. Yzerman, who built the Tampa Bay Lightning into a Stanley Cup winner, f

  • Van Aert wins 8th stage of Tour, Pogačar extends lead

    LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Belgian rider Wout van Aert won the eighth stage of the Tour de France on Saturday in Switzerland and two-time defending champion Tadej Pogačar slightly increased his overall lead. Van Aert, who won the fourth stage and wore the yellow jersey for three days, edged Michael Matthews in the sprint to the line on the summit finish. Pogačar was third, with the Slovenian rider picking up more valuable bonus seconds, at the end of the hilly 186-kilometer (116-mile) route fr

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Timbers success in Seattle continues, topple Sounders 3-0

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored in the 24th minute, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla connected late in the second half and the Portland Timbers remained unbeaten in their past seven regular-season games in Seattle with a 3-0 victory over the Sounders on Saturday. The victory continued a run of success for the Timbers playing three hours to the north against their most heated rival. Portland has not lost a regular-season match to the Sounders in Seattle since May 27, 2017. That stretch

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Making sense of the Blue Jays’ decision to fire manager Charlie Montoyo

    Charlie Montoyo owned a 236-236 record in three and a half seasons as manager of the Toronto Blue Jays.