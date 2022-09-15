Meet The Know Your 704 Team: Want to understand Charlotte? We’re here at your service

The Charlotte Observer is embarking on an ambitious initiative to find out what stirs your curiosity.

With the help of our Service Journalism Desk reporters — Mary Ramsey, Evan Moore, Evan Santiago and myself, Kendrick Marshall, the editor — we will do just that through Know Your 704.

Together we will have an ear to the community, seeking to know what’s on your minds and helping our community live better, safer and more informed lives.

Whether you are a current Observer subscriber or new to us, we are here for you.

Meet our team

Evan Moore

Evan Moore, a graduate of UNC Charlotte, is a reporter. Moore most recently was a reporter for the Lake Norman Media Group, where he covered local communities in the Charlotte region. He joined the Observer in December 2021.

Service Journalism reporter Mary Ramsey

Mary Ramsey, a native of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and a graduate of the University of South Carolina, joined the Observer in January from the Louisville Courier-Journal where she was a breaking news reporter. Ramsey worked previously as a digital producer for the Courier-Journal and spent time as a fellow at the Arizona Republic.

Evan Santiago

Evan Santiago joined the service journalism desk in February. He is a graduate of Winthrop University in Rock Hill. In addition to his work with the student newspaper, Santiago brings a wealth of marketing, audio and multimedia skills to the team.

You can help us by submitting questions to our form below and a reporter will work to find an answer. We can also be reached at knowyour704@charlotteobserver.com.