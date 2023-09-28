Meet the KC Star/810 Varsity Team of the Week: Gardner Edgerton Trailblazers football

The Gardner Edgerton football team fell just shy in the Kansas Class 6A state title game a year ago.

They sure aren’t leaving much room for doubt this year.

The Trailblazers, No. 1 in the Kansas Class 6A state rankings, have blown off the doors the competition in every game this season en route to a 4-0 start. So far, Gardner Edgerton has outscored its foes by a combined total of 191-17.

After romps against Shawnee Mission East and Shawnee Mission South on the road, and a home win against Olathe West, Gardner Edgerton faced four-time defending 5A state champion Mill Valley last Friday. The Trailblazers scored five touchdowns of 40-plus yards in the first half for a 35-3 lead at intermission of an eventual 49-10 blowout.

“We’re going one week at a time, but very happy for the community and guys,” GE coach Jesse Owen said. “We’re dialed in as well as our coaches and community.”

Junior quarterback Bravin Powell has helped lead the way with 591 passing yards and nine touchdowns through the air, along with 322 yards and seven scores on the ground. Randy Singleton leads the receiving corps with 301 yards — including 153 and three touchdowns during the first half of Friday night’s game.

Last year, in Owen’s second season at the helm, Gardner Edgerton advanced to the 6A state-title game before losing to 21-20 to Manhattan in double-overtime: A potential game-winning two-point conversion fell short to end the game.

Gardner Edgerton will play host to Olathe North, the No. 2-ranked team in Kansas 6A, on Friday night.