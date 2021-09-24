Meet the Italian Duo Going Viral as Lookalikes of Mr Bean and His Daughter

We've all grown up watching Mr. Bean and his tricks, right from acing slapstick comedy to entertaining us through his many shenanigans, Rowan Atkinson has truly been a childhoos icon for many.

Now, a duo from Italy is going viral for bearing an uncanny resemblance to him. Arnaldo Mangini is famous as Mr Bean's lookalike, and Fabiola Baglieri as his daughter. When you look at Baglieri, you'll have to stop for a second and wonder whether she's actually his daughter or not. But you won't be the only one. So many users online confused her as Mr Bean's daughter that she actually had to put out a clarification saying she wasn't, and that it was all a joke.

Joke or not, the resemblance is definitely there, and this duo is surely making the best of it! They've collaborated several times now, and continue to entertain their audience by mirroring some of Mr Bean's gimmicks. Check out their videos here.

Also Read: ‘Don’t Get Vaccinated’: Ad by Funeral Home Goes Viral on Social Media

. Read more on Now Rolling by The Quint.Meet the Italian Duo Going Viral as Lookalikes of Mr Bean and His DaughterJantar Mantar Sloganeering Case: Organiser of Event Preet Singh Gets Bail . Read more on Now Rolling by The Quint.