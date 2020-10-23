Meet Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall at River Cottage with Country Living next year

From Country Living

The south-west of England is admired by visitors from all over the world with its wealth of sights, sounds and experiences, from rugged coastline to lush farmland.

It's simply a joy to explore and in summer 2021 you can experience the very best of the region thanks to Country Living's exclusive break in Somerset and Dorset. Here, you'll have the chance to meet Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall and experience his famous estate, River Cottage.



On this exclusive tour, you’ll get to visit some of England's top beauty spots, including the fossil-laden Jurassic Coast, as well as spend time with TV chef and food campaigner Hugh.

In the meantime... Hugh is the headline interview at our Celebrate Christmas At Home with Country Living virtual event on Saturday 7th November. You can see the full line-up and all the event info here.

A day at River Cottage

You’ll spend a day at River Cottage, which has featured on Hugh's TV shows. During your time here, you’ll take part in a foraging session and wood-fired cookery demonstration. You will also enjoy a two-course lunch prepared by the River Cottage team, plus Hugh will spend teatime with you and deliver a talk and Q&A.



In keeping with the ethical food theme, there will be the chance to explore the six-and-a-half-acre Yeo Valley organic gardens and the picturesque Furleigh Estate for a tour of the vineyard, where grapes are grown for excellent still and sparkling wines.

Meet Country Living's special guest

Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall is a multi-award-winning writer and broadcaster known for his uncompromising commitment to seasonal, ethically produced food and his concern for the environment.

He has earned a huge following through his River Cottage TV series and books, as well as campaigns such as Hugh’s Fish Fight, Hugh’s Waron Waste, Britain’s Fat Fight and his latest, War on Plastic with Hugh and Anita.

You’ll have the chance to ask Hugh your questions when he joins you for tea during your day at River Cottage.

Magical garden visits

On what’s sure to be another memorable day, you’ll also view the current exhibition at the Hauser & Wirth gallery and gardens and explore the Piet Oudolf-designed gardens that look like impressionist paintings.

Then it’s on to magnificent Hestercombe to visit the impressive gardens and house before a welcome reception and three-course farewell dinner with wine.

