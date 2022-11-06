Meet the hardest working power couple in literature

Jessamy Calkin
Kate and Greg Mosse at their home in Chichester, which they share with Greg’s brother and mother - Andrew Crowley
It was because of the pandemic that Greg Mosse, husband of the bestselling author and playwright Kate, was finally able to write his first novel. His normal profession – playwright and theatre producer – had become entirely redundant in lockdown. Writing fiction had been on his mind, but he never had the time. But then suddenly he did.

The Coming Darkness is a thriller set in 2037, a compelling story about a French spy on the trail of global eco-terrorists who are trying to destabilise the controls protecting the human race from climate change. “Greg Mosse writes like John le Carré’s hip grandson,” says Lee Child, on the blurb. The book is absorbing and intricately plotted, and Greg is already halfway through its successor. “I wanted it to be set in the near future,” he says, “dealing with all the things we’re concerned about today but more so – when the problems have become more severe, more insistent, more urgent.”

While Greg was writing about a fictional future in his study upstairs, his wife was downstairs researching her non-fiction book about the past. Kate has written eight historical novels, including the multi-million selling Languedoc trilogy, but only recently dipped her hand into non-fiction. Unsettled by how women’s achievements are often omitted from history, in early 2021 she started a social-media campaign asking “Who should we remember? Name one woman from history that you’d like to celebrate or think should be better known.”

“It was the only time I have trended on Twitter for being myself rather than the other one,” she says wryly. Her new book, Warrior Queens & Quiet Revolutionaries: How Women (also) Built the World, looks at the achievements of 1,000 under-rated women, and is intertwined with her own family history – the life of her great-grandmother, Lily Watson, a celebrated novelist in her day who was completely overlooked by history.

We are sitting in the Mosses’ beautiful open-plan house in the outskirts of Chichester, filled with bookshelves (Kate read 260 “golden age” crime novels during lockdown) and – over the past few years – filled with their extended family, too. They have lived here since 2007, and the house was specially renovated to accommodate the family – Kate’s parents used to live here until her father, who had Parkinson’s, died in 2011, and her mother three years later.

Busy schedules

During lockdown their two grown-up children, Martha and Felix, were also here. Current occupants are the two of them, an elderly dog, Greg’s brother Benjamin and Granny Rosie, Greg’s mother, who has lived with them for the past 25 years. She appears in the kitchen in her wheelchair, aged 91 and bright as a button, in time for her lunchtime gin and tonic.

They appear very relaxed but their lives are hectic. As well as caring for Granny Rosie and writing, Kate speaks at events and literary festivals, tours bookshops, and is planning a one-woman theatre show next year based on her new book. Greg, who once worked as an interpreter, is a theatre director, playwright and teacher – he founded and runs the New Writing programme at the Criterion Theatre in London – and was also responsible for setting up a three-dimensional website MosseLabyrinth, based on Kate’s bestselling book.

About a third of Kate’s life is taken up with the Women’s Prize for fiction, which she co-founded. “Greg has lived the Women’s Prize since its inception, and our children have been born into it,” she says. It was initiated in response to the 1991 shortlist for the Booker Prize, which was composed entirely of men, and established five years later, funded by an anonymous donor who remains anonymous. It quickly became a celebrated prize – winners have included Zadie Smith, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Helen Dunmore – despite the fact that initially Kate came in for a lot of criticism. At the press conference announcing the prize at the ICA in 1996, the first question was “Are you a lesbian?” (From a male journalist. Kate replied, “No – are you?”)

Dramatic beginnings

Kate and Greg met at school in Chichester, appropriately, on stage. “I was one of the leads in an Offenbach operetta called La Vie Parisienne,” says Greg. “And next to me was my friend John who was telling me about all the girls he fancied – which, because he was 16, was every girl in the school. He got to the end of his list and added, ‘But my goddess is Kate Mosse.’

“And he pointed to the orchestra and said, ‘That one.’ And that’s how I was introduced to Kate, a goddess, sawing away at her violin.”

Kate laughs. “I was just concentrating.”

They went out together for two years. “So we were each other’s first love,” says Kate, “and then we went off to different universities and drifted apart in a perfectly normal way.” They fell out of touch. Several years later, Kate was on the train from Chichester, when Greg got on at Gatwick, on his way back from Paris, where he had been working as a translator. One thing led to another, and they got back together. And all because of a sliding doors moment – Greg only took that train because he’d just missed the earlier one. “It’s the most important thing I’ve ever done,” he says. “So lucky – every good thing that has happened is because of that.”

Chichester is at the heart of their family. Kate’s parents were among the locals who pledged £100 each to make Chichester Festival Theatre happen in the early 1960s, which is currently the city’s biggest employer, and which Kate and Greg are both involved with. “I was once a snake, on that stage,” says Greg. They have all worked there at various times, and it recently staged Kate’s adaption of her novel The Taxidermist’s Daughter.

“The thing about plays is that they’re immensely satisfying,” says Greg, who has written several, the posters for which line the walls of his study. “If you decide to put them on yourself you can write a two-act play, which is about 20,000 words, and have that on stage within a couple of months. There’s nothing like it, being in a room with actors. Writing things and having good actors saying those things out loud – there is nothing more satisfying, it’s wonderful.”

They have different tastes in theatre, though both agree that that is where the magic is. “Kate likes a well-dressed theatrical production,” says Greg. “With costumes and sets and props.”

“And you like a black box,” adds Kate.

But they don’t disagree about much and seem entirely devoted to each other during our conversation, constantly referring to each other’s work as “brilliant”. They write at home in their respective studies, read each other’s drafts, critique each other’s work, go to bed early and get up early. “We’re both pretty disciplined, we just get on with it, we don’t prevaricate,” says Kate. “When I’m writing I might start at 4am.”

“I do my creative writing in the morning. I will be at my laptop with coffee by 6.33am,” says Greg.

But working and living together, what do they argue about?

“Something you do that is infuriating beyond belief,” says Kate, “is butter the end of a loaf of bread and then cut the bread. That’s weird. Why?”

“So the bread doesn’t tear – that’s what my grandmother used to do.”

Anything else?

Cushions, apparently. “I am pro-cushion and Greg is anti-cushion,” says Kate.

“Soft furnishings are always divisive,” concludes Greg.

‘The Coming Darkness’ by Greg Mosse (Moonflower Books, November 10) and ‘Warrior Queens & Quiet Revolutionaries: How Women (also) built the World’ by Kate Mosse (Macmillan, out now)

